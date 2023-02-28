What’s happening in Vienna in March 2023?

No more masks on public transport in Vienna



The FFP2 mask mandate currently in place on all Vienna public transport and its stations will fall on February 28th. From March, the Austrian capital will have the same mask rules as the other provinces, so people will no longer have to wear FFP2 masks on trams, metros, and buses (plus the stations).



The stricter rules for visitors in hospitals and elderly homes, who had to present a negative PCR test, will also no longer be in force. Additionally, employees at these establishments will no longer have to undergo a weekly screening for Covid-19.



However, the obligation to wear masks in hospitals and nursing homes will end on April 30th at the earliest, as it is a federal rule.



One-off payments, deductions and subsidies

Two payments and deductions are set to be given to people in Austrian as government measures to cushion rising inflation in the country.



As of March 1st, employees should be able to claim a cost-of-living deduction as part of their income tax intended for low incomes amounting to up to €500. The €500 amount is valid for gains of up to €18,200 and gradually lowers as income rises. After that, anyone earning more than €24,200 is no longer entitled to it. The deduction is automatically applied.



In March, pensioners should also receive a pension payment of up to €500, with the exact value depending on the amount they receive monthly.

Vienna is also handing out a subsidy of up to €600 for commuters that buy a folding bike (electric or not). You can read more about it HERE. Additionally, the city will send another €200 energy subsidy in April, but if you haven't applied for the first one yet, you can do so until March 31st HERE.



Vaccination campaigns in Vienna

Given the country's increasing number of measles cases, Vienna will start vaccination campaigns for mumps-measles-rubella (MMR).

Vienna's campaign starts February 28th and lasts through the month of March, when it increases the number of available appointments.

The target group includes persons of all ages who have not yet been vaccinated against measles and have not undergone measles infection. In addition, the target group also includes persons who have not yet received a second vaccination or have an unknown vaccination status. In any case, vaccination should take place before entry into a care facility (crèche, kindergarten, etc.). MMR vaccination is not available during pregnancy.

Measles-mumps-rubella vaccination is free of charge for all age groups at public vaccination centres and in the Vienna vaccination concept.

You can schedule an appointment HERE.

Vinyl and Music Festival

The Vinyl and Music Festival combines live music, record exchange, get-togethers and 150 exhibitors. Highlights include live music by Mella Casata and Bad Ida.

The event takes place at the Ottakringer Brewery in Vienna on March 4th and 5th. Tickets are €15 for Saturday and €10 for Sunday. More details about the event can be found here.

WIKAM (Vienna International Art and Antiques Fair), Vienna The WIKAM Spring Fair takes place at Palais Ferstal on Strauchgasse from March 4th to March 12th. Visitors should expect classic antiques, contemporary art, and attendees from around the world. There will also be a retrospective of the Viennese painter and graphic artist Wilhelm Jaruska. An adult day ticket costs €14. For more information about the fair, visit wikam.at.

Enjoy the Easter Market in Schönbrunn

Easter is not until April, but the markets open a few weeks earlier, so by the end of March, you can already visit one of the largest in Vienna, located on the grounds of the Schönbrunn palace.

From March 25th to April 11th, people in Vienna can visit the 70 exhibitors offering all kinds of culinary delights and decorative Easter decorations. In addition, children have fun in the bunny workshop, where they learn to shape their marzipan bunnies and make traditional arrangements.

You can check out more about the Viennese Easter Markets HERE.