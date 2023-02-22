How to get Vienna's €200 energy subsidy in 2023

With rising energy prices, Austrian governments have been looking for measures to cushion the effects of inflation on the population. In the capital Vienna, the administration is once again paying out an "energy bonus" of €200 to most households.

According to the government, anyone who applied for and received the energy subsidy in 2022, which is the case for 90 percent of the homes, will automatically receive the €200 in their account from April 17th.

If something has changed in the household (for example, if you moved) or if you haven't applied for the 2022 bonus, you will be able to do so after receiving a letter with a password that will allow you to submit a new application online.

READ ALSO: How expensive are gas and electricity in Austria right now?

From April 1st, all registered households in Vienna will receive information by post, but only those who need to apply for the bonus (because they recently moved or because they have not submitted an application in 2022) for the first time will have to go through the process online. If you already received your €200 in 2022, you won't have to make the application again. Instead, the money will be transferred to the same account again.

Who can apply for the payment?

In practice, most households will be able to apply, same as last year. There are, however, income limits: €40,000 gross per year for single households and €100,000 gross per year for homes with more than one person. In addition, only the income of persons over the age of 18 is taken into account.

The annual gross income can be taken from the income tax assessment for 2021 or 2020. If you do not have an income tax assessment these years, you can refer to the 2021 annual wage slip. The 2022 income is not relevant for eligibility.

READ ALSO: Reader question: When will I get my 2023 Klimabonus payment in Austria?

An application for the energy payment can be submitted by persons over the age of 18 who have registered their main residence at a Viennese address by the cut-off date of March 25th, 2023.

You can check more about the bonus HERE. If you still haven't applied for the 2022 subsidy, it is still possible to do so until March 31st, as The Local reported.