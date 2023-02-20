Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

ÖVP catches up with SPÖ in poll, FPÖ still clearly in the lead

The centre-left party SPÖ is not only losing more and more ground to far-right FPÖ, but it is now also being caught up again by the centre-right ÖVP, according to a survey conducted by the polling institute Unique Research.

The SPÖ and ÖVP (which leads Austria's government) are currently tied at 24 percent. The People's Party gained two percentage points compared to January, while the Social Democrats remained the same. At the top, the FPÖ increased its lead by one percentage point to 29 percent.

Behind them are the Greens (-2) with 10 percent, on par with the Neos (+1). Unique Research surveyed 800 people in a combination of telephone and online interviews. The maximum fluctuation margin is +/- 3.5 percent.

Living in Austria as a foreigner doesn't come without its culture shocks, especially when considering the unwritten rules of the world of eating and drinking. Here are some of the gastronomic mistakes you'll probably only make once.

Man held mother captive in their apartment in Vienna

Police freed a 47-year-old woman from an apartment in Vienna's Alsergrund district on Saturday, Austrian media reported.

She had been held there by her 28-year-old mentally ill son - who wanted to set the apartment on fire. The woman was able to ask for help via notes she threw from her apartment window.

The police arrived and saw the woman on her balcony, but her son dragged her back into the home. A special unit broke the apartment door.

After she was freed, the 47-year-old confirmed to officers that her son had a mental illness. He had locked her in the apartment, spilt flammable liquid and threatened to set it on fire. The 28-year-old was first taken to a hospital and later, by order of the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office, to a correctional facility. During questioning, the mother exercised her right to refuse to testify.

Austria decides on changes in radio and TV fees

Austrian Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) has confirmed that the public broadcaster ORF will be financed by a household levy instead of the GIS. "With an austerity package, a more favourable ORF fee for households is conceivable", the minister said.

"Austrians who finance the ORF should pay less than before. Against this background, I can imagine an ORF contribution per household. We will now enter into negotiations with our coalition partner on this", Saab added.

According to this decision, a levy will be collected regardless of reception devices – so exemption due to not owning a radio or TV will no longer exist. Instead, every household in Austria would pay around the same amount, lower than the current fee.

Austrian media reported that the government is planning a €16.50 fee, though the amount is not yet fixed. There would be exemptions for low-income households.

Start of construction for new Graz "Bim" line

After many years of planning, the inner city reform in Graz is starting - particularly with the construction of the new streetcar line via Neutorgasse and Belgiergasse to Annenstraße. As of Monday, Andreas-Hofer-Platz is no longer a bus station, as it will serve as a construction site for the "inner city decongestion" works.

Some 4,000 positions vacant in Austria's hospitals

There are currently around 4,000 vacant positions in hospitals across Austria, with medical and nursing posts mainly affected.

Up to six percent of these positions are vacant across all the occupational groups in the country's state hospitals and the Vinzenz Gruppe, Elisabethinen and Barmherzigen Brüder religious clinics.

The Vienna Health Association has the most vacant posts. It has 1,830 vacancies out of a total of 30,000, with the current wave of flu causing further staff shortages.

