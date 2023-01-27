Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Lower Austria to elect new regional parliament

Austria's province Lower Austria is set to elect a new regional parliament this Sunday, the 29th. The most recent polls put the local ÖVP branch, the centre-right VPNÖ, in the lead with 37 percent of voting intentions. Next, the far-right FPÖ has 26 percent of the votes, a significant leap from their results in the last elections, when the blue party had 14.8 percent.

In third place, the centre-left SPÖ has 23 percent, while NEOS has 7 percent and Greens 6 percent.

NIEDERÖSTERREICH | Sonntagsfrage Landtagswahl OGM/Kurier



VPNÖ: 37% (-5)

FPÖ: 26% (+11)

SPÖ: 23% (+1)

NEOS: 7% (+1)

GRÜNE: 6% (-2)

Sonstige: 1% (-6)



Änderungen zur letzten Umfrage vom 08. Mai 2022



Änderungen zur letzten Umfrage vom 08. Mai 2022

Austrian government announces details on increased retirement age for women

This week, Austria's government unveiled detailed plans for raising women's retirement age to match men's. Gradually and by 2033, women's retirement age will rise from 60 to 65.

The exact time timetable has been announced by the federal coalition and should be approved in the National Council next week, the newspaper Der Standard reported. Women born between January 1st and June 30th, 1964, will only be able to start their pension years once they reach 60.5 years old.

For those born in the second half of 1964, the standard retirement age will be 61. This continues rising until women who were born after 30 June 1968 have a retirement age of 65, as do their male colleagues.

Salzburg to get free kindergartens

Children from three to six years old will be able to attend state kindergartens for free in Salzburg starting April, broadcaster ORF reported. The costs of around €13 million will be subsidised entirely by the western state.

The parties couldn't reach an agreement to relieve the burden of childcare costs for children under the age of three, but the negotiations will continue.

FPÖ outraged by 'anti-democratic' statements by Van der Bellen

Austria’s Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen recently said that he wouldn't automatically give FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl the task of forming a government if the far-right party won the federal elections.

The statements have caused an uproar within the ranks of the FPÖ, the newspaper Die Presse reported. On Thursday, FPÖ secretary-general Christian Hafenecker said the comments were an "anti-democratic and authoritarian act."

On Facebook, Kickl criticised the "arbitrariness of an individual" and ironically commented: "Aha. Very neutral. Very democratic. Very moral. Very tolerant.".

Funding for 24-hour care to be increased

The subsidy for 24-hour care at home for people in need of care will be increased retroactively as of January 1st, broadcaster ORF reported. The federal government is expanding the subsidies by 16.67 percent, the Ministry of Social Affairs announced on Thursday.

One in there people has problems affording housing

More and more people are having payment problems due to rising housing and energy costs, according to data from the Vienna Chamber of Labor (AK) and Volkshilfe Wien. Already 30 percent of 16- to 69-year-olds fear they will no longer be able to meet their housing costs, reported ORF.

AK expert Thomas Ritt said that financial aid is good and important but that the housing sector should be regulated, for example, by capping rents, which would provide immediate relief for tenants.

The experts also said other measures are needed, such as allowing only subsidised apartments to be built on federal properties. In addition, there would have to be an effective federal vacancy tax and a restriction on short-term rentals.

