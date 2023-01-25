Everything that changes about life in Austria in February 2023

Klimabonus payments will be made

Starting in February, the Austrian government will send out a second round of Klimabonus payments for those who were entitled to but did not get it in 2022.

People who had recently moved to Austria in 2022 and will have lived in the Alpine country for at least 181 days in the years are among those that should receive the €500 amount in the second round of payments. In addition, children born in 2022 and who will have been at least 181 days old by the end of the year will also receive a payment - though minors are entitled to €250.

Additionally, those who, by mistake, did not get their payments in 2022 will also receive them starting February 2023.

This is the case of some groups of EU citizens or third-country nationals who were affected by "some problems with the automated entitlement check by the Ministry of the Interior."

"​​Every effort is being taken to find a solution, please bear with us. You will receive your payment for 2022 in the second wave of payments starting February 2023)," the authorities said.

Covid regulations in Vienna

The current (and stricter) Covid-19 regulations in Vienna, including the mandatory use of an FFP2 mask in all public transport within the city, are set to expire on February 28th.

The City of Vienna could extend the ordinance as it has done so in the past, but with spring approaching and pandemic numbers far from what they were at the peak, experts say it would be hard to justify such measures.

Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) said that the current measures would run until the end of February and the next steps would be taken "depending on further developments".

The Austrian Bundesliga returns

After the winter break, it is time for the football teams in Austria to resume the national championship, known as the Bundesliga (not to be confused with the German Bundesliga).

The last match in the Austrian Bundesliga, a thrilling 1-1 draw between LASK and Sturm, occurred on November 13th, 2022.



At the beginning of February, the Austrian clubs will play their first competitive match of 2023 in the ÖFB Cup, with a classic duel coming right away: Salzburg versus Sturm (February 3rd, 8:45 p.m.). The Styrians open the league's spring season against Rapid a week later.

Semesterferien: school's are on a break

February is a much beloved month among many students, as schools go on a short one-week holiday and families take the opportunity to travel. The break takes place on different dates each year and varies depending on the state.

These are the dates for the semester break 2023:

Burgenland: from Monday, February 13th to Sunday, February 19th

Carinthia: from Monday, February 13th to Sunday, February 19th

Lower Austria: from Monday, February 6th to Sunday, February 12th

Upper Austria: from Monday, February 20th to Sunday, February 26th

Salzburg: from Monday, February 13th to Sunday, February 19th

Styria: from Monday, February 20th to Sunday, February 26th

Tirol: from Monday, February 13th to Sunday, February 19th

Vorarlberg: from Monday, February 13th to Sunday, February 19th

Vienna: from Saturday, February 4th to Sunday, February 12th

More climate crisis protests in Vienna

From February 13th, the next "Klebe-Welle" (something like "sticky wave" in reference to the practice of protesters sticking themselves to the street pavement) of the climate activists of the Last Generation group will take place in Vienna.

The group says their goal is once again to paralyse early morning traffic and draw attention to the issue of climate change.

After a five-day "wave" in mid-January, activists of the "Last Generation" want to disrupt early morning traffic in Vienna as much as possible again for several days starting February 13th by sticking themselves on roadways. "The actions remain absolutely non-violent," a spokesman told APA.

Valentine's Day

Austrians celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14th, and you will undoubtedly see lots of people walking around with flowers and chocolates. Many restaurants and bars also have specific Valentine's Day menus you and your loved one can enjoy.

Carnival

Another big celebration coming up in February is Carnival, which Austrians also love to celebrate and have their traditional parties. The main date for Fasching is Shrove Tuesday, which falls on February 21st this year. In addition, there are numerous carnival parades and traditional events all over Austria.

In Styria, for example, there is a famous annual carnival race, the Faschingsrennen, where participants wearing traditional costumes run up to the highest spot in town to "scare away the winter" – loud noises are part of the scare tactics, of course.

People also love buying (and eating) the jam-filled doughnuts known as Krapfen, traditionally filled with apricot jam.

