Heavy snowfall in Carinthia as winter weather returns to Austria

Emergency services in Carinthia were kept busy overnight and into the early morning of Monday January 16th after the state's alarm and warning centres recorded dozens of calls due to heavy snow.

Around 13,000 households are currently without power, many trains are cancelled and bus services are delayed, broadcaster ORF reports.

Two-thirds of the operations involved blocked roads due to fallen trees, the report said. Upper and Central Carinthia were particularly affected, especially the districts of Villach and Klagenfurt-Land.

Additionally, the authorities are warning people to avoid public parks due to the risk of falling branches from heavy snow and several roads require snow chains.

Motorists need snow chains for:

Kreuzberg (B87)

Nassfeld (B90)

Loiblpass (B91)

Turracherhöhe (B95)

Wurzenpass (B109)

Plöckenpass (B110)

Falkertsee-Straße (L79) via the Falkert

Klippitztörl (L91) from Lölling

Fratresstrasse

Weather forecast for Austria

Geosphere Austria predicts more snow to fall this week with very cold temperatures across the country, at least until Thursday.

On Tuesday, the weather is expected to be unsettled with rain and sleet forecast in Carinthia, Styria and Burgenland in the morning. In the afternoon, the clouds are set to spread across Austria and the snowline will be between 400 and 800 metres above sea level.

Snow is also forecast for Wednesday at altitudes above 600 metres, although the weather should improve in the afternoon with the possibility of sunshine in the east of Austria.

There could still be some snow on Thursday morning in the Alps followed by sunshine on Friday morning. However, dense clouds are set to return on Friday evening, as well as snow.