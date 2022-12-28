Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Six out of 100 people in Austria are currently sick

Six out of every 100 people are currently ill in Austria, be it with influenza, a flu-like infection or even Covid, as can be seen from the data of the Agency for Health and Food Safety (Ages), the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The number is so high because several waves of infection are running in parallel. Influenza, and Sars-Cov-2, but also rhino and adenoviruses, as well as RSV and seasonal coronaviruses, are circulating, Christoph Steininger, a virologist at Med-Uni Vienna, told the daily.

One factor commonly mentioned is the usage of masks that supposedly made people's immune systems "weaker", but the expert says that doesn't happen. Instead, the number of viruses circulating is the main reason for high infections. Additionally, he said: "The pandemic has also changed awareness, people are more aware of infections."

The measures established during the pandemic, such as keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing your hands and wearing a mask, are still effective against these infections. Steininger also recommends the flu vaccination ahead of the peak of the flu season in January and February.

Avalanche on another ski slope in Tyrol

Two days after the avalanche in Lech/Zürs, another ski slope was buried by masses of snow on Tuesday afternoon, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

A black slope in the Hoch-Imst ski area, which is currently closed, was affected, the Tyrolean police announced early on Wednesday. Around 2 p.m., a 30-meter-wide and 150-meter-long sliding snow avalanche broke loose on the slippery grassy ground.

Since winter sports enthusiasts and hikers were repeatedly observed in the vicinity of the slope, a search operation began with seven mountain rescuers, two alpine police officers, two avalanche dogs, including dog handlers and a RECCO search device. However, at around 6.30 p.m., the search for people was called off - nobody is believed to be buried.

2022 was of the warmest years since measurements began

Whether heat, drought or storms: the climate crisis does not stop at Austria, broadcaster ORF reported.

According to the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG), 2022 was one of the three warmest years since measurements were taken - it was also unusually dry. Unfortunately, for the glaciers, the year was the worst ever.

This year was 2.3C warmer than the average from 1961 to 1990. Compared to the average of 1991 to 2020, the deviation is 1.1C. This puts 2022 in third place in Austria's 256-year measurement series, according to ZAMG. At the top is the year 2018, and then 2014.

On the mountains, however, 2022 was the warmest year in history. "A new record is fixed, for example, for the Patscherkofel and Obergurgl (both Tyrol) and the Villacher Alpe (Carinthia)", said Marc Olefs, Head of the Climate Research Department at ZAMG.

The highest temperature was recorded in Seibersdorf (Lower Austria) on August 5th: 38.7C.

The lowest temperatures of the year occurred during the cold spell in mid-December. On the 18th, minus 24.0C were measured at the station Schwarzau im Freiwald (Lower Austria) in the morning. On the mountains, it was even a bit icier on the 12th of the month, minus 24.9C at the Brunnenkogel (Tyrol, 3,437 metres).

Weather

In most regions, the sun will shine despite some clouds. In the afternoon, temperatures will range between 3C and 11C, with the highest values along the northern edge of the Alps.

