What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Visit a Christmas market

The Christmas villages on the campus of the University of Vienna, on Stephansplatz, on Maria-Theresien-Platz and in front of Belvedere Palace will enchant you again this year – and they start this weekend.

Nostalgic rides for children and the finest delicacies, from sweet to savoury, round off the programme and make the Christmas villages unique. For over 20 years now, they have been providing an unforgettable festive ambience, and it is impossible to imagine the Advent season without them!

You can find more information here.

Illumina Lichtergarten at Schlosspark Laxenburg

Illumina, the magical garden of lights in Laxenburg Palace Park, will once again delight visitors with fascinating light shows, water shows and sound projections.

From November 11th to January 29th, all visitors to Laxenburg Palace Park can be swept away and enchanted by the fantastic Illumina world of lights.

When dusk falls in the park around 4.30 pm, a journey through a glittering wonderland begins in one of the most beautiful landscaped gardens in Europe.

You can find more information here.

Martinigansl at ​​Gmoakeller

It’s goose season in Austria, and one of the best places to try the traditional Martinigansl dish is at the Gmoakeller, a classic ‘Wirsthaus’ in Vienna. The cosy restaurant serves the typical food as it is meant to be: with Rotkraut and dumplings.

You can try it with the house ‘autumn’ beer to have the complete seasonal menu.

You can find more information here.

Supernacht der Beatles

Every year, MONTI BETON celebrates a concert evening at the Metropol with music by the greatest and most successful band in music history – The Beatles. The cult band takes the audience on a musical journey through the 60s.

There are, of course, all the great hits of the Fab Four and some song gems from the artists’ solo creative period – presented in the typical style of the Viennese band.

An evening of superlatives in terms of music and entertainment! In this spirit: “Come Together” and “I hope someday you’ll join us and the world will be as one”.

You can find more information here.

PUNSCH am Wasser

In November and December, the Viennese can enjoy a punsch on the waterfront of the Danube from Friday to Sunday – as well as on selected Thursdays.

In addition to punsch, there are also other drinks and winter delicacies such as bratwurst and chestnuts. This weekend, there will be live music with Kobudai and Bumshelter.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.