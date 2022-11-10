Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WHAT'S ON IN VIENNA

What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a Xmas market in early November, here are some ideas.

Published: 10 November 2022 16:54 CET
What's on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
Photo: MAGMAG Events & Promotion GmbH.

Visit a Christmas market

The Christmas villages on the campus of the University of Vienna, on Stephansplatz, on Maria-Theresien-Platz and in front of Belvedere Palace will enchant you again this year – and they start this weekend.

Nostalgic rides for children and the finest delicacies, from sweet to savoury, round off the programme and make the Christmas villages unique. For over 20 years now, they have been providing an unforgettable festive ambience, and it is impossible to imagine the Advent season without them!

You can find more information here.

Illumina Lichtergarten at Schlosspark Laxenburg

Illumina, the magical garden of lights in Laxenburg Palace Park, will once again delight visitors with fascinating light shows, water shows and sound projections. 

From November 11th to January 29th, all visitors to Laxenburg Palace Park can be swept away and enchanted by the fantastic Illumina world of lights. 

When dusk falls in the park around 4.30 pm, a journey through a glittering wonderland begins in one of the most beautiful landscaped gardens in Europe.

You can find more information here.

Martinigansl at ​​Gmoakeller

It’s goose season in Austria, and one of the best places to try the traditional Martinigansl dish is at the Gmoakeller, a classic ‘Wirsthaus’ in Vienna. The cosy restaurant serves the typical food as it is meant to be: with Rotkraut and dumplings.

You can try it with the house ‘autumn’ beer to have the complete seasonal menu.

You can find more information here.

Supernacht der Beatles

Every year, MONTI BETON celebrates a concert evening at the Metropol with music by the greatest and most successful band in music history – The Beatles. The cult band takes the audience on a musical journey through the 60s.

There are, of course, all the great hits of the Fab Four and some song gems from the artists’ solo creative period – presented in the typical style of the Viennese band.

An evening of superlatives in terms of music and entertainment! In this spirit: “Come Together” and “I hope someday you’ll join us and the world will be as one”.

You can find more information here.

PUNSCH am Wasser

In November and December, the Viennese can enjoy a punsch on the waterfront of the Danube from Friday to Sunday – as well as on selected Thursdays. 

In addition to punsch, there are also other drinks and winter delicacies such as bratwurst and chestnuts. This weekend, there will be live music with Kobudai and Bumshelter.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WHAT'S ON IN VIENNA

What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities - or just wondering where you can find a plant swap event - here are some ideas.

Published: 3 November 2022 16:41 CET
Updated: 5 November 2022 09:12 CET
What's on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Danube-Auen National Park

Since the weather is supposed to be nice (and even sunny!) this weekend, exploring one of Vienna’s many parks is a good option. The Donau-Auen National Park is also known as the “Danube wetlands” and is a not-so-touristic but absolutely stunning place to visit. 

The park protects one of the last large unbuilt wetland areas in Europe, where you can see the dynamics of flowing streams and its enormous diversity of plants and animals. Speaking of animals, dogs are welcome but should be kept on a lead. 

You can find more information here.

Klimaforum

Design science, politics and journalism are the different perspectives through which the climate crisis will be debated in this cool forum. The event takes place just in time for COP27 in the Museumsquartier in Vienna. 

The forum brings interactive exhibitions on the challenges, impacts and possible solutions for the crisis, among many other programmed events. The conference takes place from Friday to Monday.

You can find more information here.

It’s goose season!

Early November and, especially on November 11th, people in Austria get together to eat a traditional dish: the Martinigansl, roasted goose with potatoes and kraut. The tradition comes from several legends involving Saint Martin, from stories that the geese interrupted one of his sermons to tales that he tried to escape being a bishop only to have his hiding place ratted out by the animals. 

All stories end the same, though: the religious man found, captured, killed and ate the geese. And now Austrians celebrate St Martin’s day with the famous dish. 

One of the best places to eat the Martini Gansl is Gmoakeller, one of the oldest taverns in Vienna. 

You can find more information here.

Plant Swap – Vienna

Yep, you read that right. Vienna has events for all, and if you are a plant lover with the incredible ability not only to maintain but also replicate your own plants, this is the place for you. 

At Kaffee Alt Wien this Sunday, plant parents can meet to swap houseplants, plant cuttings, seeds, pots and more. And even if you don’t have much of a green thumb, Kaffee Alt Wien in itself is a lovely place to visit and spend an afternoon.

You can find more information here.

International Night Vienna

A night of global networking and cultural exchange for expats and locals. Join the group, strike up a chat and build instant rapport with new friends from around the world. 

There will also be a lucky draw, community quiz and other social games (with cool prizes) starting at 7:30 pm on Friday to keep things fun. The event is taking palace at Bräuhaus Ten Fifty, an independent craft beer brewery located inside the historic Ankerbrotfabrik factory courtyard.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

SHOW COMMENTS