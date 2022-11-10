For members
WHAT'S ON IN VIENNA
What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a Xmas market in early November, here are some ideas.
Published: 10 November 2022 16:54 CET
Photo: MAGMAG Events & Promotion GmbH.
For members
WHAT'S ON IN VIENNA
What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities - or just wondering where you can find a plant swap event - here are some ideas.
Published: 3 November 2022 16:41 CET
Updated: 5 November 2022 09:12 CET
Updated: 5 November 2022 09:12 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments