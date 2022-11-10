Read news from:
AUSTRIAN TRADITIONS

Austrian traditions: How to celebrate St. Martin’s Day in Austria

Austrians celebrate St. Martin's Day, also known as Martinstag, even if it is not an official bank holiday. From traditional food to parades, here's how to enjoy the day.

Published: 10 November 2022 12:16 CET
Traditional roast goose legs with stewed red cabbage are served during celebrations of Saint Martin's Day. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)

Austria is a very catholic country and several important dates for the church are official bank holidays. However, even the dates that are not holidays are still often celebrated by the population – even if just by preparing a traditional meal.

Martinstag, or St. Martin’s Day, is one of those dates that people don’t get off from work, but still, many Austrians will commemorate every November 11th. 

Who was Saint Martin?

According to Catholic tradition, Saint Martin of Tours was a “conscientious objector who wanted to be a monk; a monk who was manoeuvred into being a bishop; a bishop who fought paganism as well as pleaded for mercy to heretics”. 

As the legend goes, Saint Martin, a Roman soldier, gave a beggar half his red cloak to protect him during a snowstorm. 

Through this good deed, Saint Martin is considered the patron saint of travellers and the poor and is seen as an example to children to share and be giving.

One legend has it that he hid in a goose stall when he was summoned by the church to become a bishop, as he felt unworthy. But the geese cackled so loudly that Martin was found – and now geese are eaten on his name day.

How is the date celebrated?

The main festivities revolve around the evening meal; traditionally, Martinigansl goose often served with cabbage and dumplings.

Mid-November was the time of year when farmers completed their autumn wheat seeding and slaughtered the fattened cattle before the winter.

But across Austria, St Martin’s Day, and the weeks leading up to it, is marked by eating Martinigansl – roasted goose served with aromatic chestnuts, red cabbage and fluffy bread dumplings. The meal is just as important for some people as Easter and Christmas dinners.

Traditionally, the day is also the occasion for naming the year’s new wine. Therefore, it has special significance for the wine regions and villages in Burgenland around Lake Neusiedl.

Where can I try the traditional meal?

If you’re planning to try Martinigansl in Vienna, the Kurier newspaper recommends Rudi’s Beisl in the 5th district. Their goose is served with red cabbage, white cabbage and potato or bread dumplings for €29.90.

If you don’t eat meat, you could try the ‘goose’ at Cafe Harvest, Vienna’s second district. It’s made from soy fillets and served along with red cabbage and potato dumplings. It’s already available for €17.80.

A goose broth with baked Kaiserschöberl croutons is followed by free-range goose breast with goose praline, red cabbage, and Waldviertel dumplings. Dessert is a sweet baked apple served with gingerbread foam. 

Mahlzeit!

The St. Martins procession

In parts of Austria, children celebrate Martinstag by carrying paper lanterns they have made in school in an evening procession. In some places, the lantern procession ends with a Martinsfeuer (bonfire).

“Der Laternenumzug”, or lantern procession, is an annual celebration in honour of St. Martin’s Day. 

However, while St. Martin’s Day is an occasion celebrated by Catholics across Europe, including the UK, this children’s tradition seems to only be commonplace in German-speaking regions (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and some areas of Belgium, Italy and Poland).

The procession is usually organised through local kindergartens and schools, and the children themselves often make the lanterns during their classes. The children are often accompanied by a man dressed as St. Martin in his iconic red cloak.

AUSTRIAN TRADITIONS

EXPLAINED: What is the Austrian National Day and how is it celebrated?

Austria celebrates its national holiday on October 26th. Aside from getting the day off work, how did it start and what is there to do on National Day?

Published: 26 October 2022 11:34 CEST
October 26th is a national holiday in Austria, but not just any holiday – it is literally “the” National Holiday, or “der Nationalfeiertag” in German. Internationally, it is known as Austria National Day.

The date celebrates October 26th 1955, when Austria signed its Declaration of Perpetual Neutrality and the last of the allied troops left the country a decade after the end of the Second World War.

Austria’s neutrality

After the end of the Second World War, Austria was jointly occupied by the Allied forces of France, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Soviet Union. While Austrians welcomed the end of the war, they grew tired of the Allied occupation over time. 

The Austrian parliament had little control over significant affairs because the Allied Control Council could veto any political or legislative action by the elected parliament. 

That changed in 1955 when the Austrian State Treaty was signed, handing the country’s power back over to Austria, and Austria committed to its “perpetual neutrality” – the commitment was fundamental to the Soviet Union in the Cold War context.

The neutrality document states: “For the purpose of the permanent assertion of its independence externally and for the purpose of the inviolability of its territory, Austria freely declares its perpetual neutrality. Austria will maintain and defend this with all means at its disposal.” 

How do Austrians celebrate National Day?

Other than the hoisting of what feels like 100 flags for every resident, the Federal Government celebrates the day with a number of events. 

The president addresses the nation in a TV address, honouring the war resistance victims and laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This is also the day when new recruits of the Austrian Armed Forces are sworn in. 

In 2022, the events, which were significantly scaled back during the coronavirus pandemic, are back – and big. The program has a performance show, helicopters, tanks and a flight simulator in the military parade. 

During the large-scale swearing-in ceremony for new army recruits at Heldenplatz, there will be a flyover with two Eurofighters and a C-130 Hercules jet. In addition, the Austrian Armed Forces present themselves at the Am Hof (foreign missions) and Burgtheater (disaster relief). 

In addition, there is a “Security Festival” taking place at the Rathausplatz. 

The celebration of the Armed Forces will be particularly marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are living in a turning point in time”, said Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) in a press statement.

She said: “Russia’s attack on Ukraine has shocked and affected us all. War has returned to Europe. Peace can no longer be taken for granted in Europe”.

All the events and special videos will be broadcast on Austria’s public television ORF.

Free admission to museums on National Day

The National Day offers the opportunity to visit many museums with free admission: the Austrian National Library (ÖNB) facilities, for example, have a unique programme in place. In addition, several other federal museums and institutions are open to the public.

The museums of the Graz Universal Museum Joanneum, as well as the Graz Museum, Vorarlberg Museum and 44 museums and collections in Burgenland, are also open to the public free of charge.

There are also musical events, such as the Vienna Johann Strauss Orchester programme, playing music by Johann Strauss (son), Josef Strauss and Franz Lehár to celebrate the coming into force of Austrian neutrality.

