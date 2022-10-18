For members
Where to find English-language books in Austria
It can be hard to find English books in Austria, but not impossible. Here are some top recommendations without having to resort to ecommerce websites like Amazon.
Published: 18 October 2022 14:09 CEST
Finding English books in Austria is easier in the bigger cities. (Photo by Burst / Pexels)
Eight habits that show you’ve embraced life in Austria
Living anywhere as an international resident will have an impact on your life, but if you recognise any of these habits then you have truly embraced the Austrian lifestyle.
Published: 17 August 2022 10:28 CEST
