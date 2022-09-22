German word of the day: Fordern

Advertisement

Why do I need to know Fordern?

Fordern often appears in German-speaking newspapers when a politician, public figure or an advocacy group wants to call strongly for or demand something.

What does it mean?

Depending on the context, fordern is a verb that can mean to call for, support, advocate for or demand something. It can also mean to assert your rights, or to hold someone accountable.

For instance, earlier this year 1,400 researchers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland called for better treatment of climate activists.

A headline in the Katholische Kirche Österreich said: 'Wissenschaftler fordern besseren Umgang mit Klimaaktivisten'.

Fordern is not usually a word you use when you want to keep your emotion muted or ambiguous.

Instead, it's typically a stronger, more evocative word. Using fordern to mean “support” implies a stronger, more enthusiastic support than unterstützen, for example - which often sounds more muted.

Precursors to fordern were used in both Old High German and Middle High German, which may account for its many uses.

Advertisement

Use it like this:

You can assert your rights with fordern, with Ich fordere mein Recht, - “I claim my rights.”

And you can “demand” something with fordern. Er forderte eine gerechte Bezahlung simply means “he demands fair payment.”

You can also demand entry somewhere, with “Ich fordere Einlass!” - or "I demand entry!" Although it may not be the best idea to try that on a Saturday night at a trendy nightclub.