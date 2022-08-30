Read news from:
‘The supply is secured’: Vienna to audit energy firm after price shock

Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) has spoken out about the financial crisis hitting the state-run energy company Wien Energie. Here's what the authorities say.

Published: 30 August 2022 15:17 CEST
Vienna at night - most of the city's energy is supplied by Wien Energie (Copyright: @Johannes Zinner / Wiener Linien)

Austrian City of Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) began a press conference this Tuesday by ensuring the population that the energy supply is secured.

“There is nothing to hide. The supply for the two million customers of Wien Energie was never endangered and will always be guaranteed. That’s the most important thing to me”, he said.

Ludwig was forced to call the press conference after Wien Energie, the energy supplier owned by the City of Vienna, announced it was in financial troubles and needed cash as energy prices rose worldwide.

Despite reiterating it is not “insolvent or bankrupt”, the company did say it would need more money to pay off mandatory security measures that “increased unexpectedly” last Friday.

The sudden financial emergency had Austrian authorities calling for a better review of the state company. So this Tuesday, the mayor announced there would be a special audit by the City Audit Office in Vienna and that “external experts” had also been called in.

The city government also announced two credit lines (a type of loan) for Wien Energie worth €700 million each, which should work as a “protective umbrella” for the company against the effects of price increases. Ludwig added that Germany had also taken similar measures to protect its gas companies.

‘There is no speculation at Wien Energie’

The general director of Wiener Stadtwerke, the parent company of Wien Energie, Peter Weinelt, was also at the press conference. He went into details about the company’s finances and reiterated several times that there was no financial speculation at the state company.

Instead, he explained that “extreme price increases last week led to short-term liquidity peaks”.

Wien Energy is getting €800 million back in deposits

As The Local reported yesterday, Wien Energie deals in the energy market with purchases and sales years in advance, looking to ensure some price stability for its consumers. However, as prices exploded, the “security deposits” (“almost like a Kaution“, Weinelt explained. using the German word for a deposit) also rose short-term, leading to the financial emergency.

According to the director, these security deposits are essential to remove the risks of these trading operations. They are a cost, but they get returned to the company.

Wien Energie on Tuesday said: “Since yesterday, the price of electricity has fallen again by around 23 percent and the price of gas by 13 percent”. With that, deposits to ensure that transactions are safe also go down – and the company gets some of its money back.

“Today, Wien Energie is getting back security deposits amounting to around €800 million,” it added.

Weinelt also said the short notice cash need was because “a Black Friday on the stock exchange is not foreseeable to anyone”. So now, Wien Energie has applied for a loan of €2 billion to be “on the safe side” incase there is “another crazy day”.

“They don’t need it at the moment, but that could change quickly. That’s why there was cooperation with the federal government”, Vienna’s Finance Councillor Peter Hanke (SPÖ) said.

ENERGY

EXPLAINED: Why is Wien Energie asking for €6 billion from the Austrian government?

Austria's Finance Ministry says the state-run energy company needs 'urgent financial support'. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 29 August 2022 16:08 CEST
The sharp rise in wholesale prices for gas and electricity has put the supplier Wien Energie in financial difficulties, according to Austria’s Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP).

“Vienna Energy approached us over the weekend with the request that we meet urgently because they have fallen into a financial emergency,” the minister told ZIB2 on Sunday.

On Monday, the Ministry of Finance released a statement explaining the situation. The ministry said that Wien Energie still has sufficient financial resources to secure future supply contracts, but it would need €6 billion to “conclude transactions on the energy exchange”.

What does that mean?

Wien Energie also released a statement on its social media, saying it is not “insolvent/bankrupt”.

The company, which is state-owned by the City of Vienna, said that to ensure customers’ supply, it carries out trading transactions on energy exchanges. But, like all other stock exchange participants, it has to pay a “security deposit”.

This is where the firm has run into trouble. “Because electricity prices exploded again across Europe on Friday, these necessary security measures have increased unexpectedly,” the firm said. 

That means that as prices sharply rose, the payment it needed to participate in trading also escalated.

However, Wien Energie added, this “collateral” it needs to pay “comes back once the trades are settled”, just like a security deposit would.

“Wien Energie & Wiener Stadtwerke are solid, economically healthy companies with excellent credit ratings,” the company added.

Why does Wien Energie trade in the energy market?

Energy is traded on the European stock exchange, where companies can make transactions in the “futures market”. This basically means that you can buy and sell energy today, but the actual delivery will only take place in the future.

Wien Energie sells electricity from its power plants up to two years in advance while it buys electricity and gas on the stock exchange for its customers in the long term, the company explained. It does that to protect itself – at least to a certain point – against future price fluctuations.

Trading in futures allows the company to close a deal at a specific price, even if the product will only be delivered years later. This way, Wien Energie (and other companies that do the same) can estimate energy prices for customers and power plants for the next few years.

“This increases planning security and is a proven tool for risk management in the energy sector,” the company added.

When prices explode, however, like what happened last week, as the cost of electricity in retail rose from €700 to around €1,000 in just one day, the security deposit to participate in those trades also went up.

What will happen next?

The talks between the federal government and Vienna are still ongoing.

“In any case, the federal government has the instruments and the will to help the city of Vienna in this financial emergency. It is about the security of supply for two million people, which must be guaranteed.”, the Finance Ministry said.

It added that it is considering a loan “in the billions”, which the Austrian Federal Financing Agency would handle.

On the other hand, if Wien Energie doesn’t make the payments, it would likely be excluded from the stock exchange trading, leading “reversal of its business, which would lead to the energy supply contracts of two million customers being endangered”, the federal government said.

