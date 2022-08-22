MAP: Parts of Austria set for torrential rain in coming days

Intense drought, extreme heat and now heavy rains. Austria is going through a summer of wild and severe weather and the eastern states are now bracing for thunderstorms and persistent rain in the coming days, according to the weather forecast institute ZAMG.

Following devastating storms in the south and west of Austria, which required hundreds of emergency service workers to come to the rescue, Vienna’s fire brigade was preparing for heavy and persistent rain in the east on Monday.

READ ALSO: Wild weather in Austria: How to protect yourself during summer storms

According to forecasts, there will be heavy rain in Vienna. Heavy rain was also expected to move across Lower Austria and Vienna on Monday, bringing a risk of small-scale flooding.

The ZAMG meteorologist Stefan Kiesenhofer told ORF he expected above-average rainfall of between 30 and 60 litres per square metre – far less than the 200 litres per square meter which fell in Vorarlberg last week.

However, he added it was difficult to make predictions at the moment.

“Currently, with the low-pressure system circling Central Europe, the forecasts are a bit more difficult. When we have other flow constellations again, it will certainly be better and easier for us with the forecast,” said Kiesenhofer.

Severe storms already hit the west

Many streets and areas of Vorarlberg in western Austria flooded following heavy rain on Friday that continued into Saturday.

Cellars and garages were full of water, underpasses were flooded and there were some landslides, the police and fire brigade said on Saturday.

However, the situation eased after midnight and no one was hurt.

READ ALSO: Friday’s storms cause flooded streets and mudslides in Austria’s Vorarlberg

Five people, including two children, died last Thursday as storms wreaked havoc in Austria, according to the country’s news agency and officials.

Three people died due to a falling tree in Lower Austria state. In the southern state of Carinthia, two children were killed and about a dozen other people injured at a small lake when the storm also uprooted several trees there, said Red Cross spokeswoman for the state Melanie Reiter.

READ ALSO: Five people dead after violent storms hit Austria

Extreme weather warning for rain in Austria on Tuesday, August 23rd (© ZAMG)

Weather forecast

Some thunderstorms are already expected for Monday in the east of Austria, according to ZAMG.

On Tuesday, the country will be divided: sunny weather in the west while it’s cooler and more unstable in the east. Dense clouds sometimes bring heavy precipitation in the eastern states, including Vienna. Local rain continues in the east during Wednesday.

On Thursday, it is still unstable in the east, and Burgenland, Cienna, and Styria could see heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon – while it is mostly dry and sunny in Vorarlberg and Tyrol.

Currently, ZAMG has a yellow (caution) alert for rain for the eastern states on Tuesday, but this could change quickly, the authorities say. Changes in pressure and temperatures could bring strong thunderstorms at short notice, which happened last week, as reported.

Useful vocabulary

Wind – Wind

Rain – Regen

Thunderstorm – Gewitter

Heat Stress – Hitze

Caution – Vorsicht

Attention – Achtung