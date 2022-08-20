Friday’s storms cause flooded streets and mudslides in Austria’s Vorarlberg

However, the situation eased after midnight and no-one was hurt.
A section of the Rheintal motorway and the train line from Dornbirn towards the state capital Bregenz were temporarily closed. The lower valley area was particularly badly affected.
The recent drought has meant that water levels have been very low in the area’s streams and rivers, but these soon turned into torrential rivers on Friday afternoon as the rain poured down.
In the village of Wolfurt, the town centre was flooded after streams burst their banks.
Water levels at Lake Constance rose by 21 centimetres from Friday morning to Saturday morning.
On Saturday, there is further rain forecast for most parts of the country in the afternoon, especially on the northern side of the Alps from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria and western Upper Styria, according to Austrian weather service ZAMG.
There will be showers overnight on the northern side of the Alps and in the north, while other parts of the country will remain dry until midnight when further rain is expected in Lower Austria, Vienna and the northern half of Burgenland.
