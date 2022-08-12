For members
Reader question: When do children in Austria go back to school?
While kids in other countries are preparing to head back to school, Austria still has a few more weeks off - but their return date depends on the state where they live.
Published: 12 August 2022 10:35 CEST
School is still far from kids minds as summer holidays end only in September in Austria. Photo by Arthur Krijgsman on Pexels
What is Austria’s Matura exam and why do some want it abolished?
Some call it "an outdated" test, but what exactly is the Austrian Matura, and how does it fit in the country's complicated school system?
Published: 7 April 2022 15:25 CEST
