CRIME

Austria probes claim spyware targeted law firms and banks

Austria said Friday that it was investigating a report that an Austrian company developed spyware targeting law firms, banks and consultancies in at least three countries.

Published: 29 July 2022 13:56 CEST
Austria is investigating a claim that spyware targeted law firms and banks (Photo by freestocks on Unsplash)

Microsoft’s security team earlier this week said it found that a malware called Subzero — developed by Vienna-based company DSIRF — was deployed in 2021 and 2022.

“Observed victims to date include law firms, banks and strategic consultancies in countries such as Austria, the United Kingdom and Panama,” it wrote in a blog entry on Wednesday.

Austria’s interior ministry said it had not received reports of any incidents.

READ ALSO: Austria wary of cyber attacks after personal data of foreign residents leaked online

“Of course, (intelligence agency) DSN checks the allegations. So far, there is no proof of the use of spy software from the company mentioned,” it said in a statement.

Austria’s Kurier newspaper cited DSIRF as saying that Subzero had not been misused and “was developed exclusively for use by authorities in EU states” and was not commercially available.

DSIRF did not immediately return a request for comment from AFP.

Austria’s interior ministry said it knew of the company but “has not had any business relationships” with it.

Last year several media outlets reported that governments around the world, including in the EU, had used Pegasus spyware made by Israel’s NSO Group to spy on opponents.

Budapest and Warsaw responded that the use of Pegasus was for legitimate national security reasons.

Austrian police warn public about ‘cleaning crew’ scam

Austrian residents have been targets of scammers pretending to be part of a cleaning crew. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 15 July 2022 16:06 CEST
Austrian police have warned the public about a new scam happening in the country, with most cases occurring in the state of Carinthia.

According to the authorities, the suspects show up at a victim’s home (usually a house) and start doing cleaning work with a high-pressure jet until the person finally agrees to the service.

The police spoke of a case concerning a 93-year-old woman in Villach who paid several hundred euros to the scammers.

READ ALSO: Austrian police warn public about new ‘fake cops’ scam

Before the job is done, though, one of the workers pretends to be injured during work or does something else to distract the victim. At the same time, the other man goes unnoticed inside the house and steals jewellery and whatever he can find.

The police say that men and women have been noticed several times near Villach offering cleaning services and distributing flyers, with at least three different cars.

The authorities are asking anyone with information on the crimes to contact the Villach-Landskron police department.

Other scams in Austria

Several other scams and crimes are still happening in Austria and depend mainly on the “goodwill” of the victims.

The so-called “fake police officers” trick is still happening, with the suspects calling victims pretending to be police and finding different ways of getting money from them.

Most recently, this week, a 59-year-old woman in Graz received a call from alleged police officers who, over three hours of conversation, convinced her that there was a corrupt employee in her bank and she would have to get her valuables and leave them in front of her door.

She was told police officers would pick up the bag and keep it safe.

The scam is unfortunately quite common in Austria and many incidents have been reported to the police in recent weeks.

The authorities reiterated that they never ask you for money or valuables, that they will not ask you to transfer money to a bitcoin account (or any other account), and ask people to hang up the phone as soon as they get calls like this.

The police also ask people to notify older relatives and friends and make them aware of the scams.

