Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Austria wary of cyber attacks after personal data of foreign residents leaked online

A massive breach of IT security in the immigration and citizenship services of local authorities in the state of Carinthia has put all states on high alert.

Published: 13 June 2022 16:49 CEST
Austria wary of cyber attacks after personal data of foreign residents leaked online
A cyber attack disrupted systems and threatens data privacy in Austria (Photo by freestocks on Unsplash)

For more than two weeks, authorities in Austria have been trying to deal with a massive security breach of government systems in the state of Carinthia.

The primary victims seem to be foreigners, as the data leaked from departments that deal with immigration and citizenship issues.

A relatively simple phishing attack, when a hacker creates a fake email or webpage to give the appearance of official communication and asks the victim to click on a link, was how the IT systems in the state were first breached.

The malware entered the system, encrypted data, and now the responsible group, known as Black Cat, has been demanding a ransom to give access to precious information back to authorities.

READ ALSO: Stephansdom: Vienna woken up after hacker sets church bells to ring at 2am

Additionally, several consecutive attacks have blocked services and taken official websites off the air – though most of these have been restored.

The main issue now is that the hackers threaten Austrian authorities by leaking data from thousands of residents online. Some private information has already been revealed.

What kind of data do they have?

It has been difficult to ascertain how widespread the attack is, as the local government hasn’t been fully transparent. At first, they denied an attack, then they said the data breach concerned “only” public servants.

However, media reports have shown that entire files had actually been published online, including ID cards, passports, and corona test results from residents in Carinthia, a state in the south of Austria home to more than 560,000 people.

The groups that seem to be most affected are some 80,000 foreigners who have been granted a residence permit in the state since 1999, spokesperson of the state Gerd Kurath told a press conference.

“Data was read, but whether it was also stolen is still unclear”, he said.

READ ALSO: Six official websites to know if you’re planning to work in Austria

The hacker group also gained access to event management services, possibly retrieving data, including contact details and payment information from over 4,000 people and companies.

Finally, they also have government correspondence, including from the office of the governor Peter Kaiser (SPÖ).

What will they do with the information?

Ransomware works much like a hostage situation, except instead of people, criminals hold information. The group has blocked access to the information and is demanding $ 5 million as a ransom payment, which the government says they won’t pay.

They threaten to leak the data if the payment is not made. Still, it is unclear how much of the blocked information they can retrieve from government sites and leak.

If they do sell or publish data, people could have their identities stolen. The government says that if citizens become victims of identity theft, they will be informed about it.

What can I do now?

The state of Carinthia has set up an information hotline available every day from 8 am to 12:30 pm. People can call the line at 050 536 53003. However, no personal information, such as whether or not your own data has leaked, will be given at this moment.

At the moment, there is not much else people can do, data protection specialist Thomas Lohninger told Der Standard.

READ ALSO: Austria’s Foreign Ministry hit by ‘serious cyber attack’

Austria is not well prepared in terms of IT security, he says. The country needs to invest more in preventing attacks, according to the specialist. “This includes a secure architecture and training employees”.

Most cyberattacks, including this one, start with human error – clicking on a wrong link – and proper training is essential to prevent them.

Private citizens should also refrain from sharing personal information online as much as possible – of course, that is impossible when sharing information with public authorities.

“It does not help that there is no risk of a penalty for the loss of personal data for the public sector”, Lohninger adds.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

CRIME

EXPLAINED: What rules does Austria have on gun ownership?

The country has one of the most permissive gun laws in Europe. However, applicants still need a license and go through evaluations before being allowed to buy a weapon.

Published: 25 May 2022 13:51 CEST
EXPLAINED: What rules does Austria have on gun ownership?

As the debate on gun ownership laws is brought back into the headlines after a tragic mass shooting in the United States on May 24th, it might be surprising to read that tranquil and peaceful Austria is also one of Europe’s most permissive countries regarding gun laws.

Private gun ownership is allowed for several reasons, including self-defence, though, unlike in the US, there is no right to private gun ownership guaranteed by law, according to monitoring group Gunpolicy.org.

To own a gun, it is necessary to have a proper license.

Who can have a license in Austria?

Licenses are self-paid, expensive and only issued to people who can prove a “genuine reason” (that includes hunting, collection, personal protection, and target shooting).

Additionally, people need to be at least 18 years old or 21 years for certain types of weapons.

Third-country nationals residing illegally and asylum seekers are not allowed to buy, possess, or hold weapons and ammunition in the Austria.

Gun owners need to undergo background checks that consider criminal and mental health records. There is also a limit to the number of firearms and ammunition that a person can have.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why is gun ownership in Austria on the rise?

People also need specific permits if they intend on carrying a firearm in public or openly.

Are there restrictions on firearms and ammunition?

Civilians are not allowed to own certain types of automatic firearms.

In addition, they cannot have any guns disguised as other objects or armour-piercing, incendiary and expanding ammunition.

How armed are Austrian citizens?

According to the Small Arms Survey, a Geneva-based research group, Austria is the 12th most armed country globally, with around 30 guns per 100 people, similar to Lebanon, Bosnia and Iceland.

By comparison, the United States has 120 guns per 100 people, and the most-armed European country, Macedonia, has 39.1.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 1.16 million firearms are currently registered in Austria.

READ ALSO: Outrage in Austria as gun stores allowed to remain open despite coronavirus lockdown

Experts believe more than one million illegal guns could also be in the country, possibly because of Austria’s close links to the Balkans.

According to the Chairman of the German arms lobby association, David Schiller, after the military conflicts there ended in the 1990s, many weapons found their way across the border.

How safe is Austria?

While about 250 people die in gun-related incidents a year, Austria is still a very safe country. With a homicide rate of 0.97 per 100,000 people, it has fewer murders than the UK, Denmark or Sweden when adjusted for population.

READ ALSO: ‘I don’t miss the guns’: How Americans feel about living in Austria

Austria’s murder rate is slightly higher than Germany, which has far lower gun ownership.

Those who enjoy going to shooting galleries or hunting with guns in Austria point out that gun licences are expensive, and a psychiatric evaluation is required before getting your hands on a weapon.

People also report local police pay visits to gun owners to check if the firearms are stored properly.

SHOW COMMENTS