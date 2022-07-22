Read news from:
Austria
WORKING IN AUSTRIA

How Austrian employers use private detectives to check if workers are sick

How far can your employer go to monitor your sick leave? In Austria, they are hiring private detectives to check on workers.

Published: 22 July 2022 08:53 CEST
Employers are keeping private investigators busy with requests to monitor sick leave in Austria (Photo by cottonbro/Pexels)

In Austria, a person is entitled to six weeks of paid sick leave (the number of weeks increases the longer the worker has been employed in the same company), and employees need to inform their employer of their incapacity for work immediately.

An employer can require a medical certificate from the first day of incapacity to work, but this is usually only required on the fourth day of illness – though to be on the safe side, you should consult with your family doctor as soon as possible in order to get the official doctor’s note.

The situation in Austria, then, becomes very particular: many employers trust their workers to stay home when sick without a note for a couple of days.

Additionally, if a doctor’s note is required, it is up to the doctor to determine which day the leave starts.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: When can I get a day off work in Austria?

That means that if you get sick on a day and end up going to your doctor only the next day asking for a sick note, you might get it.

Since the relationship between family doctors and their patients tends to be a close one in Austria (different from other countries where there are no family doctors per se), this is a widespread practice.

On the other side of all this trust, Austrian labour law allows for the so-called “sick leave monitoring”, which has led to some unique situations.

Private detectives monitoring workers on sick leave

According to ORF, employers can monitor sick leave if there is a “legitimate interest on the part of the employer”, and is stipulated in the Trade Regulation Act.

Employers can then monitor the sick leave not exactly to check if the worker is lying about a sickness (they can ask for a doctor’s note to confirm the illness) but to evaluate whether or not the person on sick leave is doing anything that could “hinder” their recovery process.

Apparently, companies are massively resorting to private detectives to do such work, and the broadcaster said that the monitoring of sick leave already accounts for up to 40 percent of requests to these professionals.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s new rules around sick leave for employees?

Wien Heute tagged along to check the work of one of these private detectives while on assignment. With binoculars, a bona fide stakeout van, and recording equipment, they follow an employee who was supposed to stay home by doctor’s orders.

The worker is filmed going to an ice cream parlour and to a public pool in Vienna. The detectives (they work in pairs, one staying in the van and another on foot) record all of their movements. 

A final report with all the evidence is handed over to the employer. In this case, the woman could not only lose her job but also ultimately have to pay the costs for the detectives herself.

Reader question: How can foreign doctors practise medicine in Austria?

If you are a doctor moving to Austria, there are a few legal requirements you need to follow before starting your medical practice. Here is what you should know.

Published: 19 July 2022 15:33 CEST
Medical doctors are in high demand all over the world, especially as the coronavirus pandemic showed us how much we are short-staffed in the health sector.

In Austria, it’s no different, and the federal government has already announced several measures to attract people to its health sector in the future.

READ ALSO: More pay and longer holidays: How Austria hopes to attract 75,000 new nurses

Among the measures are changes to its Red-White-Red residence permits, those that, for example, allow workers, including in shortage occupations, to immigrate to Austria on a work visa.

Things will get easier for many IT employees, engineers, and tourist sector workers, but in some sectors, including the health one, there are a few more hurdles before starting working.

READ ALSO: How Austria is making it easier for non-EU workers to get residence permits

When it comes to medical activities, even European citizens who already have a right to live and work in Austria might need to go through a process to get their education certified and valid to start a medical practice in the country.

The process will depend primarily on where your training has taken place and what type of medical activity you intend on doing. All details can be found on the Austrian Medical Association (Österreische Ärztekammer).

General requirements for medical practice

In order to take up a medical practice in Austria, every physician (doctor, specialist, or general practitioner) needs to register with the Ärztekammer and meet the general legal requirements.

These include having full legal capacity concerning professional practice, good character and reputation required for fulfilling professional duties, fitness to practice needed for completing professional responsibilities, sufficient knowledge of the German language and legal residence giving access to the labour market.

READ ALSO: Everything foreigners need to know about the Austrian healthcare system

There are also specific requirements that need to be met depending on where your training took place.

Training took place within the EEA or in Switzerland

In this case, the process tends to be a bit easier, and you need to provide evidence of your basic medical training and any specific or specialist training you might have. For that, a diploma for medical study issued by an EEA member state of Switzerland will work.

You can check whether your documents are eligible for automatic recognition in Austria by emailing the Austrian Medical Association at [email protected].

Medical training outside the EEA (but recognised)

If you have had medical training outside of the EEA or Switzerland, but your training has been recognised by one of these states, the rules are also a bit different. You must show evidence of the medical activity and proof of its recognition.

Additionally, you must be authorised to independent medical practice in the country that recognised your education and has at least three years of actual and lawful professional experience in that country to have your training recognised through a non-automatic recognition of third country diplomas process.

You need to contact the International Affairs Team of the Austrian Medical Association ([email protected]) to get more information.

Medical training done in a third country

If you have completed your medical training in a third country and do not fulfil the requirements for a non-automatic recognition (above), you must first have your university degree recognised as equivalent by an Austrian university.

This process is known as Nostrifizierung.

In Austria, the Nostrifizierung procedure is done by the medical universities (Vienna, Graz or Innsbruck) with similar processes. In Vienna, you need to submit an application form, an education history for the comparison between the Curriculum taken and the one offered in Austria, and a possible “random test”.

Among the documents to be submitted in the application process is proof that you have a B2 level of German, a document from the Ärztekammer that you are required to go through the Nostrifizierung process and a confirmation that you paid the €150 fee. You can find a list of all documents you’ll need to submit here.

READ ALSO: Six things to know about visiting a doctor in Austria

The universities will then “investigate” if your education is equivalent to the one offered in Austria. The first step is a curriculum comparison (checking for both content and hours of classes), but they may also carry out a “random test” in some cases.

The test will be in German, but the participants selected will be allowed to use a language dictionary – the test results are only a part of the nostrification process and help the universities assess if the candidate’s training is equivalent to an Austrian one.

After you go through the recognition processes (Nostrifizierung), you can register with the Austrian Medical Chamber.

Registration with the Austrian Medical Association

Before starting medical practice in Austria, every person needs to register with the Austrian Medical Chamber. For this, they will need to send documents including proof of nationality, proof of lawful residence, a certificate of good standing from countries where they have practised medicine for more than six months within the last five years, a criminal record certificate, medical certificate (confirming physical and mental fitness to practice the medical profession) and more.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How the Austrian healthcare system works

The application for registration has to be filed with the Austrian Medical Chamber.

The Medical Chamber of the respective province where you plan to exercise the medical profession is available to further assist with this. You can arrange a meeting with them to clarify general questions about the process.

Here you can find more information.

