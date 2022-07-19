For members
Eight ways to talk about the heat like a true Austrian
With another heat wave just around the corner, here are some of the German phrases that will help you express yourself in the hot weather.
Sergey Zotin of Russia jumps from a 27 metre high ramp into the Wolfgang Lake near St. Gilgen in Austria 17 July 2005 during the annual summer cliff diving event.Photo by MARKUS LEODOLTER / AFP)
How to stay cool in Austria as the heatwave hits
The record heatwave sweeping across Europe is hitting Austria. Here's how to keep cool during the hot weather.
