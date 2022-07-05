Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austria’s government meets to discuss gas storage.

This Tuesday, the Austrian federal government will meet to discuss the current gas storage situation and how to proceed. After that, the country might move forward and declare a “second stage” of gas emergency, Die Presse reported.

The second stage of Austria’s gas emergency is known as the “alert level”, when businesses are encouraged to use alternatives to natural gas whenever possible. The heavily gas-dependent country is currently at the “early warning level” when there is a concrete and reliable indication that the gas supply could deteriorate.

Austria’s gas storage facilities are filled to 46 percent. If Russia stops delivering gas from next year – as it is feared now – stocks would last until the end of 2023. The goal is to fill the tanks to 80 percent by the beginning of the heating season in autumn.

Tyrol sets up task force to curb “unlawfully staying migrants.”

Austria’s western state of Tyrol has set up a task force which includes the Police and the Federal Army to assess the “current risk” and “manage the volume of migration in Tyrol”, broadcaster ORF reported citing Governor Platter (ÖVP).

The authorities say that they would increase control in “relevant trains” as the number of “unlawfully staying migrants” or asylum applicants has risen sharply in Austria.

The state government also said that the region is frequently used as a “transit area” for people who come from eastern regions and want to travel to Italy, Switzerland or France.

Rain and thunderstorms cause problems in Austria.

Severe weather has led to 55 fire brigade operations in Vorarlberg on Monday. Cellars and underground garages flooded, roof tiles were damaged, and certain areas were hit with mudslides. Nobody was injured, ORF said.

In Styria, storms with heavy rain and hail brought on a large-scale firefighting operation over the night. Trees fell on traffic routes and power lines, roads flooded, and a lightning strike created a fire in a single-family house in the district of Voitsberg. The two residents of the house were able to leave their home and call the fire brigade.

Former Finance Minister acquitted in tax evasion process.

The former Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser and his co-defendant tax advisor were acquitted on Monday of the accusation of tax evasion, according to Die Presse.

Austria’s public prosecutor’s office had accused him of evading almost € 2.2 million in taxes. The former minister, who held the position between 2000 and 2007, denied all accusations. However, the judgement is still not final as the prosecutors requested for an annulment of the decision.

Unstable weather in Austria today

The country’s east will see volatile weather this Tuesday, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG. Rain showers and thunderstorms take place repeatedly. However, less rain is expected throughout Austria during the day, and there should be more sunshine in the west.

Afternoon temperatures will reach 21C to 27C.

During the night hours, the weather settles in Austria and the last showers should subside in the evening. There will be fewer clouds, mostly sticking to the Alps and north of the Danube. Low temperatures should be between 11C to 19C.