Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Gas storage, Tyrol's migrant "task force", storm and unstable weather and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 5 July 2022 09:26 CEST
The border crossing from Austria to Italy in Brenner is one of the regions to have police checks more often in the future. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austria’s government meets to discuss gas storage.

This Tuesday, the Austrian federal government will meet to discuss the current gas storage situation and how to proceed. After that, the country might move forward and declare a “second stage” of gas emergency, Die Presse reported.

The second stage of Austria’s gas emergency is known as the “alert level”, when businesses are encouraged to use alternatives to natural gas whenever possible. The heavily gas-dependent country is currently at the “early warning level” when there is a concrete and reliable indication that the gas supply could deteriorate.

Austria’s gas storage facilities are filled to 46 percent. If Russia stops delivering gas from next year – as it is feared now – stocks would last until the end of 2023. The goal is to fill the tanks to 80 percent by the beginning of the heating season in autumn.

READ ALSO: Ukraine: What does the government’s ‘gas alert’ mean for Austria?

Tyrol sets up task force to curb “unlawfully staying migrants.”

Austria’s western state of Tyrol has set up a task force which includes the Police and the Federal Army to assess the “current risk” and “manage the volume of migration in Tyrol”, broadcaster ORF reported citing Governor Platter (ÖVP).

The authorities say that they would increase control in “relevant trains” as the number of “unlawfully staying migrants” or asylum applicants has risen sharply in Austria.

The state government also said that the region is frequently used as a “transit area” for people who come from eastern regions and want to travel to Italy, Switzerland or France.

READ ALSO: Austrian border controls ruled illegal

Rain and thunderstorms cause problems in Austria.

Severe weather has led to 55 fire brigade operations in Vorarlberg on Monday. Cellars and underground garages flooded, roof tiles were damaged, and certain areas were hit with mudslides. Nobody was injured, ORF said.

In Styria, storms with heavy rain and hail brought on a large-scale firefighting operation over the night. Trees fell on traffic routes and power lines, roads flooded, and a lightning strike created a fire in a single-family house in the district of Voitsberg. The two residents of the house were able to leave their home and call the fire brigade.

READ ALSO: Wild weather in Austria: How to protect yourself during summer storms

Former Finance Minister acquitted in tax evasion process.

The former Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser and his co-defendant tax advisor were acquitted on Monday of the accusation of tax evasion, according to Die Presse.

Austria’s public prosecutor’s office had accused him of evading almost € 2.2 million in taxes. The former minister, who held the position between 2000 and 2007, denied all accusations. However, the judgement is still not final as the prosecutors requested for an annulment of the decision.

BACKGROUND: Corruption charges against ex-Finance Minister confirmed

Unstable weather in Austria today

The country’s east will see volatile weather this Tuesday, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG. Rain showers and thunderstorms take place repeatedly. However, less rain is expected throughout Austria during the day, and there should be more sunshine in the west.

Afternoon temperatures will reach 21C to 27C.

During the night hours, the weather settles in Austria and the last showers should subside in the evening. There will be fewer clouds, mostly sticking to the Alps and north of the Danube. Low temperatures should be between 11C to 19C.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

German classes for refugees, vaccination, the weather for today and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 4 July 2022 09:23 CEST
Debate about German courses for refugees

Austria is debating the best way to provide German classes for refugees and promote integration, as Der Standard reports.

Firstly, refugees usually have one single German-speaking teacher and almost no contact with German-speaking students at schools, reducing their contact with the language considerably. They also never hear their mother tongue in the context of school.

However, this mainly happens among schoolchildren with poor knowledge of German from Turkey, Syria, Serbia and even Austria.

The situation is different in most classes that were set up for Ukrainian refugee children, the daily said. These kids usually have at least two teachers who speak German (one would speak Ukrainian as well).

The Austrian daily paper says students have already noticed the difference. “The German class with children from Syria is separated by only a wall from the Ukrainian class – and everyone can see how much resources go where”, according to the report.

READ ALSO: How Austria and Austrians are helping Ukrainian refugees

Vienna expands vaccination offers

Long lines in Viennese vaccination centres led to people having to wait one and a half to two hours to get the coronavirus jab, according to reports in Austria media.

Broadcaster ORF said that the surge in demand comes just after the city of Vienna simplified the access to the fourth Covid vaccination. As a result, people can get the shot after four months of the third dose without the need for registration or appointment.

With increasing coronavirus numbers ahead of the summer holidays, the search for the vaccine has also risen. While about 300 people were vaccinated daily less than two weeks ago, about 1,300 people went every day at the weekend, the report said.

Health authorities recommend people make an appointment even though they are not required to. “With an appointment, it’s easier for us to plan, and there is also a separate area for people with appointments”, Susanne Drapalik, chief physician at the Samaritan League, told reporters.

The Austrian capital will also extend the opening hours of the vaccination centres to meet demand.

READ ALSO: Covid-19 in Austria: When should you get your fourth vaccine dose?

Austria’s government calls for blood donations

Austria’s hospitals are running out of blood, Die Presse reported. As a result, the Austrian Red Cross and the federal government are asking the population to donate blood.

“I urge you to take the time, go donate blood, and save the life of a fellow human being”, Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) said.

As of next September, there will also be non-discriminatory blood donation in Austria, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. However, it is worth noting that several people are still excluded from blood donation in Austria. In addition, the authorities require a fluent knowledge of German so that you can go through the pre-interview and fill out the forms without help or a translator.

Additionally, people who were born or lived for more than six months in several countries where there are diseases such as malaria, including Brazil, for example, have a life ban on blood donation in Austria, according to the Red Cross website.

READ ALSO: Austria to end blood donor discrimination based on sexual orientation

Rain showers bring temperatures down in Austria

From Vorarlberg to Upper Austria, there will be clouds interchanging with sunny times during the morning. Some regions will also have rain showers and thunderstorms.

In the rest of the country, including Vienna, the sun often shines, at least during the morning, Austria’s central meteorological and geodynamic institute ZAMG says.

From the late morning, more and more clouds start forming and accumulating, especially over the mountains and in the hills, and will likely bring more thunderstorms and rain. However, it remains sunny and dry for longer in Austria’s far east and southeast.

Day maximum temperatures throughout Austria go from 24C to 34C. At night, heavy downpours are expected, and even thunderstorms in the eastern half of Austria. The lowest temperatures of the night are between 14C and 20C.

READ ALSO: Wild weather in Austria: How to protect yourself during summer storms

