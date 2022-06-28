Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

‘Unimaginable’: Austria prepares to reopen coal power station

As an "emergency measure", Austria is getting ready to reopen a coal-fuelled power station near Graz amid fears there will be disruptions to the gas supply from Russia this winter.

Published: 28 June 2022 16:07 CEST
'Unimaginable': Austria prepares to reopen coal power station
Two years after the coal plant in Mellach was shut down, the last coal-fired power plant in Austria, the Austrian government has decided to reopen it fearing a shortage of gas deliveries from Russia the country depends on. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

At the Mellach coal power plant in southern Austria, spider webs have taken over the conveyor belts, and plants and flowers have sprung up around the vast lot that once stored coal.

The plant, Austria’s last coal-fuelled power station, was closed in the spring of 2020, but now the government – nervous that Russia may cut its crucial gas deliveries further – has decided to get the site ready again in case it’s needed.

“I never would have imagined that we would restart the factory,” Peter Probst, a 55-year-old welder, told AFP during a visit of the plant.

“It’s really sad to be so dependent on gas,” he added.

READ ALSO: How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

Europe had been trying to move away from coal in the fight against climate change.

But as Russia has cut gas deliveries in the wake of sanctions the West has imposed on it for the war in Ukraine, European countries are turning back to coal.

Today, the Mellach plant’s white and red chimney stands out amid fields of corn and pumpkins, the city of Graz in the distance.

Inside, the walls are black, and coal dust clings to the doors and railings.

Some 450,000 tonnes of coal were stored at the plant before its closure as Austria’s conservative-Greens coalition aimed to have all electricity come from renewable resources by 2030.

Site manager Christof Kurzmann-Friedl says the plant operated by supplier Verbund can be ready again in “about four months” — just in time to help tackle any gas shortages in winter.

READ MORE: When will you get your cost of living ‘bonus’ payments in Austria?

Welder Peter Probst reacts to the news that the coal-fuelled power plant in Mellach will be reopened. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

“Emergency measure”

Chancellor Karl Nehammer insisted on Monday that the plant would only go online if necessary, while Austria holds on to its goals to reduce emissions.

“It’s really an emergency measure,” the conservative told foreign correspondents at a briefing.

“It’s really something that shows how extraordinary our times are… We must prepare for any eventuality.”

The 230 megawatt power plant would take over from the nearby gas-fired plant, also operated by Verbund, which currently supplies heating to Graz’s 300,000 inhabitants, according to Kurzmann-Friedl.

FOR MEMBERS: EU oil embargo: How will the sanctions impact Austria?

He warned, however, that the site must still be readied, hooking up all the equipment again, in addition to hiring qualified personnel and above all finding enough coal.

Before, the coal mainly came from mines in Poland’s Silesia region, which the Polish government is aiming to shut.

Because coal prices have risen by as much as three times since 2020, the power produced by the plant will also be more expensive, Kurzmann-Friedl said.

Criticism has already flared with the opposition Social Democrats slamming the decision to reactivate the coal plant as “an act of desperation by the Greens”.

“Will the next step be the reactivation of Zwentendorf?” the opposition asked, referring to the country’s only nuclear power plant.

The Alpine nation of nine million people has been fiercely anti-nuclear with an unprecedented vote in 1978 against nuclear energy that prevented the plant from ever opening.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

With energy costs continuing to rise, in Austria many people are reluctant to use air conditioning in their apartments this summer. Here’s how to keep your apartment cool without breaking the bank.

Published: 21 June 2022 12:54 CEST
Updated: 26 June 2022 09:25 CEST
How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

It’s a well-known fact that air conditioning units are expensive to run – and even more so this year with spiralling energy costs.

But with temperatures in Austria already hitting the mid-30s on some days, apartment dwellers are starting to feel the heat.

What are the alternatives to air conditioning? Here’s what you need to know.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

Use a fan

An electrical fan might not cool the air down as much as an air conditioning system but it is significantly cheaper to run. 

Der Standard reports that a fan uses 95 percent less energy than a mobile AC unit with an average cost of just €7 per summer (based on 60 days of use).

Whereas a mobile air conditioning unit could cost €170 in additional electricity costs.

Close blinds and curtains

One of the easiest and most cost effective ways to cool down an apartment is to keep all blinds and curtains closed during the day to keep out the heat.

In Vienna, there are even government subsidies available to purchase external blinds and shutters for an apartment. Although permission from a landlord is required for rental properties.

The City of Vienna website has more information about this scheme.

Hang up wet laundry

A top tip to cool down a hot apartment is to hang up wet laundry to dry.

As the clothes dry, evaporation removes heat from the air which cools down the room. Plus, it saves more money on energy bills by not using a tumble dryer.

READ ALSO: Ten ways to save money on your trip to Austria this summer

Wear clothing made from natural fibres

Wearing natural fibres is one of the best ways to stay cool in hot weather.

This means wearing clothing made from cotton, linen, silk, bamboo, lyocell or merino wool.

Bamboo and lyocell are also sustainable crops, so buying clothes made from these fibres is better for the environment too (as long as it’s from FSC-certified wood).

Drink lots of water

This is an obvious one, but it works.

Always drink plenty of water during hot weather – even when inside an apartment – as this will help to keep your body temperature down.

Additionally, try to eat a light diet during times of high temperatures, such as salads and vegetables.

READ MORE: Vienna to handout €200 payments to counter rising energy costs

Use a damp cloth

If it gets really hot at night, try using a cool damp cloth to cool the neck.

It won’t have the same effect as crisp air conditioning, but it will help to cool you down.

Last resort

If there really is no other option than air conditioning then try to use it sparingly. For example, just for a few hours at night.

Mobile air conditioning units are the most expensive with approximately 8kWh of electricity consumed during an eight hour period. However, these are easy to source at hardware stores and are simple to install.

Split units (with indoor and outdoor compartments) are cheaper to run but need to be installed by a specialist and usually require permission from a landlord. These devices use around 40 to 50 percent less energy than a mobile unit.

SHOW COMMENTS