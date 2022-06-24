For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Reaction to end of mandatory vaccination law, Austria classified as 'medium risk', Austrians unenthusiastic about EU expansion and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 24 June 2022 08:36 CEST
Vienna's "Danube-island" Festival will return this weekend. (Photo by DIETER NAGL / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Austria's inflation busting 500 euro bonus moves step closer, G7 summit traffic warning, FPÖ against Ukraine joining EU and more news on Thursday.
Published: 23 June 2022 07:17 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments