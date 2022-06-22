Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 ALERT

Covid-19: European summer holidays threatened by rise of subvariants

A resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe, this time driven by new, fast-spreading Omicron subvariants, is once again threatening to disrupt people's summer plans.

Published: 22 June 2022 16:08 CEST
Covid-19: European summer holidays threatened by rise of subvariants
An illustration photo of a positive Covid-19 rapid antigen test. Photo: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Several Western European nations have recently recorded their highest daily case numbers in months, due in part to Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

The increase in cases has spurred calls for increased vigilance across a continent that has relaxed most if not all coronavirus restrictions.

The first resurgence came in May in Portugal, where BA.5 propelled a wave that hit almost 30,000 cases a day at the beginning of June. That wave has since started to subside, however.

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: German Health Ministry lays out autumn Covid plan

Italy recorded more than 62,700 cases on Tuesday, nearly doubling the number from the previous week, the health ministry said. 

Germany meanwhile reported more than 122,000 cases on Tuesday. 

France recorded over 95,000 cases on Tuesday, its highest daily number since late April, representing a 45-percent increase in just a week.

Austria this Wednesday recorded more than 10,000 for the first time since April.

READ ALSO: Italy’s transport mask rule extended to September as Covid rate rises

Cases have also surged in Britain, where there has been a seven-fold increase in Omicron reinfection, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS blamed the rise on the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, but also said Covid fell to the sixth most common cause of death in May, accounting for 3.3 percent of all deaths in England and Wales.

BA.5 ‘taking over’

Mircea Sofonea, an epidemiologist at the University of Montpellier, said Covid’s European summer wave could be explained by two factors.

READ ALSO: 11,000 new cases: Will Austria reintroduce restrictions as infection numbers rise?

One is declining immunity, because “the protection conferred by an infection or a vaccine dose decreases in time,” he told AFP.

The other came down to the new subvariants BA.4 and particularly BA.5, which are spreading more quickly because they appear to be both more contagious and better able to escape immunity.

Olivier Schwartz, head of the virus and immunity unit at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, said BA.5 was “taking over” because it is 10 percent more contagious than BA.2.

“We are faced with a continuous evolution of the virus, which encounters people who already have antibodies — because they have been previously infected or vaccinated — and then must find a selective advantage to be able to sneak in,” he said.

READ ALSO: Tourists: What to do if you test positive for Covid in France

But are the new subvariants more severe?

“Based on limited data, there is no evidence of BA.4 and BA.5 being associated with increased infection severity compared to the circulating variants BA.1 and BA.2,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said last week.

But rising cases can result in increasing hospitalisations and deaths, the ECDC warned.

Could masks be making a comeback over summer? (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Alain Fischer, who coordinates France’s pandemic vaccine strategy, warned that the country’s hospitalisations had begun to rise, which would likely lead to more intensive care admissions and eventually more deaths.

However, in Germany, virologist Klaus Stohr told the ZDF channel that “nothing dramatic will happen in the intensive care units in hospitals”.

Return of the mask? 

The ECDC called on European countries to “remain vigilant” by maintaining testing and surveillance systems.

“It is expected that additional booster doses will be needed for those groups most at risk of severe disease, in anticipation of future waves,” it added.

Faced with rising cases, last week Italy’s government chose to extend a requirement to wear medical grade FFP2 masks on public transport until September 30.

“I want to continue to recommend protecting yourself by getting a second booster shot,” said Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza, who recently tested positive for Covid.

READ ALSO: Spain to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to ‘entire population’

Fischer said France had “clearly insufficient vaccination rates” and that a second booster shot was needed.

Germany’s government is waiting on expert advice on June 30 to decide whether to reimpose mandatory mask-wearing rules indoors.

The chairman of the World Medical Association, German doctor Frank Ulrich Montgomery, has recommended a “toolbox” against the Covid wave that includes mask-wearing, vaccination and limiting the number of contacts.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 ALERT

11,000 new cases: Will Austria reintroduce restrictions as infection numbers rise?

In Austria, almost 10,000 new coronavirus infections were registered in 24 hours and increasing Covid-19 numbers are worrying experts.

Published: 22 June 2022 11:37 CEST
11,000 new cases: Will Austria reintroduce restrictions as infection numbers rise?

“We need personal responsibility, for people to take precautions concerning others”, Austria’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) told journalists this Wednesday.

The minister presented a concept known as “living with Covid”, learning to deal with the pandemic without resorting to severe restrictions on daily lives. People would have to take personal responsibility to, for example, wear masks in crowds and when close to vulnerable people.

READ ALSO: LATEST: These are the Covid rules in Austria and Vienna from June 2022

Still, he added that he would not rule out pandemic restrictions, such as mandatory masks if there is another increase in numbers – particularly of people in hospitals.

“I don’t see lockdowns or curfews for now”, Rauch said. He added that no new measures should be taken in the near future “because we do not see any dramatic change in hospitals”.

The minister added it was time to get into a mode to “live with the virus” instead of a crisis mode. In the past two years, Rauch stated, mental illnesses and suicide rates have increased, so “health shouldn’t be defined only as an absence of Covid”.

Covid numbers

This Wednesday, June 22nd, Austria reported 10,898 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. There were 653 people hospitalised with Covid-19 and 50 in intensive care units.

The increasing numbers are seen with no surprise by the government.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Where are cases rising in Austria?

The Austrian Covid commission’s forecast had stated that the increase was part of a trend observed for the past two weeks and expected to continue. 

At the same time, the number of people with valid vaccinations is dropping, as many fail to attend booster appointments. As a result, only 62.4 percent of the Austrian population has a valid green pass, according to the government.

Customers wearing FFP2 protective face masks stand in front of a shelf with such masks in a supermarket in Vienna. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Why are the Covid-19 numbers rising?

Austria’s corona commission said that the omicron subvariant BA.4/BA.5 is a decisive factor in the increase, as it is considered more infectious – and is expected to become dominant in the coming week.

“Additionally, an increased proportion of travel-associated cases has been observed in recent weeks”, the commission said. It added that “an influence of recent major events cannot be ruled out either”, a likely reference to the war in Ukraine and a large influx of refugees from the country.

Dorothee von Laer, a Med-Uni Innsbruck virologist, mentioned other factors that likely contributed to the increasing numbers, including the fact that people have stopped wearing masks after the requirement was dropped in most of Austria.

She also cited that “recent rainy days” led to more people being indoors. “I believe there are many different factors that come together”.

Should I get a fourth Covid vaccination?

There is currently no consensus on when to get a fourth Covid shot, also known as a “second booster”. Austria’s National Vaccination Committee (NIG) has recommended a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but only for those deemed at risk of serious illness.

READ ALSO: Covid-19 in Austria: When should you get your fourth vaccine dose?

The NIG identifies risk groups as people over 80 and those between the ages of 65 and 79 with a weakened immune system or existing health conditions.

The committee is considering lowering the recommended age to 65, even for people with no other health conditions. An official recommendation should be announced in the coming days, the Health Minister said.

SHOW COMMENTS