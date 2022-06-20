Read news from:
Austria
Vienna airport reassures travellers over summer holiday concerns

After scenes of airport chaos in Europe, including in Austria, the capital's airport authority has moved to reassure traveller it will be able to cope with the summer rush.

Published: 20 June 2022 10:12 CEST
As travel resumes, airliners and airports have had difficulty coping (Photo by VOO QQQ on Unsplash)

Europe has seen scenes of airport chaos over the past few weeks, with the most recent example being the 500 travellers left stranded at Austria’s Salzburg Airport on Sunday, June 19th, due to flight cancellations.

However, Vienna airport has reassured travellers it is prepared for the summer.

The spokesperson for the Vienna International Airport has told Austrian media that they currently have about 80 percent of personnel from before the pandemic – while passenger levels are at about 65 to 70 percent of those from 2019.

Vienna Schwechat Airport says there were no staff cuts during the pandemic, though some workers quit and others retired.

Also, Austrian Airlines said it has hired 150 new cabin staff for the spring and summer seasons and is “ready for take-off into a summer in full operation”.

Problems can still arise

“In Vienna, our partners and we succeeded, particularly through the instrument of short-time work, to keep as many personnel as possible in employment. Unfortunately, however, this is not the case at many other airports we also serve,” explained Austria Airlines spokeswoman Sophie Matkovits.

Even though airports and Austrian airlines are fully operational, they are not solely responsible for the flights. The companies stress that local operators can’t influence the situation at other airport locations.

It was the case with the Salzburg flights, according to Salzburg Airport’s spokesperson, Alexander Klaus. He said that most of the flights affected were from the Lufthansa Group, which has scrapped 900 planned flights for July to avoid cancelling at short notice.

He also mentioned there were significant staff shortages at Frankfurt and Nuremberg airports, even though Salzburg Airport is sufficiently staffed: “When one link in this chain starts to swing, you feel it everywhere,” he said.

Vienna Airport recommends checking the flight status and planning more time than usual for departure on intense travel days.

Staff shortages lead to cancelled flights in Salzburg

Over the weekend, several hundred passengers were left stranded at Salzburg Airport in Austria.

Published: 19 June 2022 15:09 CEST
Staff shortages lead to cancelled flights in Salzburg

Several flights from Salzburg were cancelled on Saturday and Sunday – including scheduled flights to Cologne, Corfu and Calabria, reportedly leaving between 400 and 500 people stranded at Salzburg Airport as a result. 

According to Alexander Klaus, spokesman for Salzburg Airport’s operating company, it was mainly aircraft from the Lufthansa Group which were affected.

The Lufthansa Group has therefore taken 900 flights planned for July out of regular service, so as to avoid having to cancel more flights at short notice. These connections no longer appear on booking platforms or with tour operators.

But the thinning out of flights is not only a result of airline staff shortages but also at the airports.

Alexander Klaus said that there are also significant staff shortages at Frankfurt and Nuremberg airports, even though Salzburg Airport is sufficiently staffed: “When one link in this chain starts to swing, you feel it everywhere,” he said.

“It is important for our passengers to know that you have to allow enough time if you want to start your vacation. It would also be very wise to contact the travel agent, tour operator or airline beforehand and check if everything should go according to plan on the planned flight.”

In general, passengers who are unable to take a flight will be accommodated either by their airline or by the tour operator, Klaus said: “They will be offered alternatives as to how they can take their vacation. Of course, passengers also have rights. If a flight is delayed, cancelled or completely taken off the schedule, then you get compensation.”

