Staff shortages lead to cancelled flights in Salzburg

Over the weekend, several hundred passengers were left stranded at Salzburg Airport in Austria.

Published: 19 June 2022 15:09 CEST
A passenger waiting for their flight at an airport. Photo: Marco López/Unsplash

Several flights from Salzburg were cancelled on Saturday and Sunday – including scheduled flights to Cologne, Corfu and Calabria, reportedly leaving between 400 and 500 people stranded at Salzburg Airport as a result. 

According to Alexander Klaus, spokesman for Salzburg Airport’s operating company, it was mainly aircraft from the Lufthansa Group which were affected.

The Lufthansa Group has therefore taken 900 flights planned for July out of regular service, so as to avoid having to cancel more flights at short notice. These connections no longer appear on booking platforms or with tour operators.

But the thinning out of flights is not only a result of airline staff shortages but also at the airports.

Alexander Klaus said that there are also significant staff shortages at Frankfurt and Nuremberg airports, even though Salzburg Airport is sufficiently staffed: “When one link in this chain starts to swing, you feel it everywhere,” he said.

“It is important for our passengers to know that you have to allow enough time if you want to start your vacation. It would also be very wise to contact the travel agent, tour operator or airline beforehand and check if everything should go according to plan on the planned flight.”

In general, passengers who are unable to take a flight will be accommodated either by their airline or by the tour operator, Klaus said: “They will be offered alternatives as to how they can take their vacation. Of course, passengers also have rights. If a flight is delayed, cancelled or completely taken off the schedule, then you get compensation.”

Germany to tighten Austrian border controls ahead of G7 summit

Travellers may face extra security checks on the Austria-Germany border as world leaders meet in Bavaria.

Published: 13 June 2022 16:36 CEST
In order to increase the security for the heads of state attending the G7 summit at the Schloss Elmau near the Alpine resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany is temporarily re-establishing border controls, including at its border with Austria.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen city is located in Bavaria, which shares an 815-kilometre border with Austria, and is just a few kilometres from Austria’s Tyrol state.

The controls are aimed at preventing potential violent perpetrators from entering Germany ahead of the G7 summit, which is taking place from June 26th to 28th.

“Travellers must therefore expect to be checked during this period,” said the government’s Interior Ministry in a statement. The border is particularly busy, with travellers and commuters going back and forth every day.

The German ministry said the checks would be carried out at the “German land, air and sea Schengen internal borders” depending on the situation, meaning that they could be more intense in certain areas or on particular dates.

Authorities warned travellers that disruptions to cross-border traffic are possible “but will be limited to what is necessary for security”.

The government reminded travellers that they are always “obliged to carry their passport or identity card when crossing the border”.

Austrian-German collaboration

Bavarian border police are supporting federal police during the checks, aiming to ensure the summit runs as smoothly as possible.

The city hosting the event borders the Austrian state of Tyrol, and the state’s police are prepared to assist in case of demonstrations and protests, according to Tiroler Tageszeitung.

The meeting also affects Austria’s airspace, as Germany is introducing an “airspace restriction area” which includes massive parts of Tyrol, authorities say.

The Elmau Castle, where the G7 summit is happening, is just four kilometres away from Austria at the narrowest point.

This year Germany holds the presidency of the G7, a forum which also includes France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the UK and the USA. The summit will have the precedes of the leaders of the world’s largest economies, including German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy’s Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, the UK prime minister Boris Johnson, and US president Joe Biden, among others. 

European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission president, and Charles Michel, EU Council president will also be in attendance.

Several demonstrations are expected in the surrounding area.

