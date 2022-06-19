Staff shortages lead to cancelled flights in Salzburg

Several flights from Salzburg were cancelled on Saturday and Sunday – including scheduled flights to Cologne, Corfu and Calabria, reportedly leaving between 400 and 500 people stranded at Salzburg Airport as a result.

According to Alexander Klaus, spokesman for Salzburg Airport’s operating company, it was mainly aircraft from the Lufthansa Group which were affected.

The Lufthansa Group has therefore taken 900 flights planned for July out of regular service, so as to avoid having to cancel more flights at short notice. These connections no longer appear on booking platforms or with tour operators.

But the thinning out of flights is not only a result of airline staff shortages but also at the airports.

Alexander Klaus said that there are also significant staff shortages at Frankfurt and Nuremberg airports, even though Salzburg Airport is sufficiently staffed: “When one link in this chain starts to swing, you feel it everywhere,” he said.

“It is important for our passengers to know that you have to allow enough time if you want to start your vacation. It would also be very wise to contact the travel agent, tour operator or airline beforehand and check if everything should go according to plan on the planned flight.”

In general, passengers who are unable to take a flight will be accommodated either by their airline or by the tour operator, Klaus said: “They will be offered alternatives as to how they can take their vacation. Of course, passengers also have rights. If a flight is delayed, cancelled or completely taken off the schedule, then you get compensation.”

