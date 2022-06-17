For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Concerns over e-prescriptions, Vienna ambulances struggling with fuel costs, Nehammer's concerns over Ukraine's EU accession and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 17 June 2022 08:20 CEST
The Vienna Philharmonic summer night open air concert returned with large numbers attending for the first time since the pandemic. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Coalition discuss historic changes to Austria's income tax system, National Council prepares for gas crisis, thunderstorms on the way and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 15 June 2022 08:45 CEST
Updated: 15 June 2022 10:41 CEST
