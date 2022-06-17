Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Concerns over e-prescriptions, Vienna ambulances struggling with fuel costs, Nehammer's concerns over Ukraine's EU accession and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 17 June 2022 08:20 CEST
The concert
The Vienna Philharmonic summer night open air concert returned with large numbers attending for the first time since the pandemic. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

Fears over new e-prescriptions

The Chamber of Pharmacists and the Austrian Medical Association are calling for Austria’s new e-prescription system to be postponed, saying there are not enough prescription readers in pharmacies and warning of queues and chaos. The old system of prescriptions through e-medication is due to be phased out at the end of July. However, according to the President of the Chamber of Pharmacists,  President Ulrike Mursch-Edlmayr, 5,000 card readers are missing and cannot be delivered before September or October. 

With the old system of e-medication, patients in Austria could give their social security numbers to get their prescriptions, however, with the new system, the e-card will need to be scanned to obtain the prescription. Creating a postponement will mean there will have to be a special meeting of the National Council or a retrospective regulation will have to be passed. 

The chairman of the Conference of Social Security Institutions, Peter Lehner, rejects the claim there will be chaos. He says the new system works and is already in widespread use, and says the Chamber of Pharmacists is “scaremongering”.

READ MORE: What is Austria’s e-card?

Ambulances struggling to refuel due to higher petrol prices

Ambulances are struggling to transport patients to hospital in Vienna due to rising fuel prices. The paramedics from the Arbeiter-Samariterbund (Samaritan Association) charity will soon no longer be able to carry out its six hundred appointments a day, according to managing director Reinhard Hundsmüller, speaking to the Wien Heute programme. 

Other rescue services in Vienna, such as the Red Cross, the Green Cross or the Johanniter, are in the same situation: “We now have additional costs of EUR 200,000 per month – for all rescue organisations in total. That is why we are also demanding a mineral oil tax exemption, just as it is already possible for other companies such as agricultural businesses and the fire brigade,” said Robert Lorenz, head of operations at the Johanniter charity.

Austria will receive less Russian gas

As The Local reported on Thursday, ​​Austria is to receive less Russian gas as Moscow steps up pressure on Europe. 

Austria’s OMV energy company said in a statement: “We can confirm that we have been informed by (Russia’s) Gazprom about reduced delivery volumes,” to AFP. The company said supply to its customers was “ensured at the moment”.

Several EU countries – including Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic – have already reported that less gas is arriving. OMV shares fell by almost six percent on the Vienna Stock Exchange in the early afternoon.

READ MORE: Austria to receive less Russian gas as Moscow steps up the energy pressure

Indexing of family allowances by Austria found to be illegal by the ECJ 

Austria’s policy of linking its family allowance to the cost of living in the place where the child resides has been ruled illegal by the European Court of Justice. Luxemburg judges found the policy violated EU law, according to a judgement published on Thursday. 

The policy led to some caregivers receiving less money. For example, a parent working in Austria, with their child living in Romania, would receive half the allowance of someone with a child living in Austria. The EU Commission considered the indexation to be discriminatory and filed a lawsuit in May 2020.

The policy dates back to the ÖVP-FPÖ government of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and former Family Minister Juliane Bogner-Strauß (both ÖVP), broadcaster ORF reports. 

Nehammer says Ukraine joining EU should not be privileged over other countries

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer has given an interview to the German newspaper Die Welt in which he calls for the EU to not privilege Ukraine’s EU accession over the Western Balkan countries such as Bosnia-Herzegovina.  Bosnia-Herzegovina submitted an application for membership at the beginning of 2016 and has only been considered a “potential candidate for membership” for years. Nehammer suggested there should be  an intermediate stage before full EU accession, in the sense of a European preparatory area”.

 A recommendation from the EU Commission to grant candidate status to Ukraine is expected today. The decision of the heads of state and government must be unanimous.

65,000 visitors at the summer night concert in Schönbrunn Palace Park

Thousands of people enjoyed listening to the  Vienna Philharmonic at a free summer night concert at the Schönbrunn Palace Park on Thursday night. Despite rain earlier in the day, the concert stayed dry. There were fewer attendants  than in the record year 2018, when there were 104,500 guests – but significantly more than in 2021, when a maximum of 3,000 people were allowed to attend.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Coalition discuss historic changes to Austria's income tax system, National Council prepares for gas crisis, thunderstorms on the way and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 15 June 2022 08:45 CEST
Updated: 15 June 2022 10:41 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Historic reform to Austria’s tax and benefits discussed

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and the Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) appeared on ORF’s “ZiB 2” on Tuesday evening to discuss the introduction of measures designed to compensate for inflation and reform of Austria’s tax and benefits system, including abolishing cold progression (the term used to describe increases in tax burdens which are based on increases in income but do not account for inflation), an issue which has been debated for 30 years. 

The pair were not in agreement on every measure. When asked about a possible wealth tax as a means of paying for the new measures, Nehammer and Kogler admitted that there were irreconcilable differences over this issue. Nehammer said it would be decided at the next election campaign. Kogler once again committed to a “millionaire tax”, but admitted that this was not possible in the coalition with the ÖVP.

In addition, the General Secretary Karlheinz Kopf (ÖVP) did not want to commit himself to whether the CO2 taxation, which had already been postponed from summer to October, will definitely come into force this autumn. Kopf would not rule out another postponement in the face of inflation, broadcaster ORF reports.

READ MORE: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

National Council prepares for gas crisis

Austria’s National Council will look at ways of coping with the current gas crisis, resulting from Russian aggression in Ukraine. All storage facilities in Austria will now be required to be connected to the Austrian pipeline network. This includes the Haidach gas storage, the third largest gas storage facility in Central Europe which was previously only connected to the German grid.

In each of the years 2022 to 2025, 100 million euros are to be made available to companies to compensate for the additional costs of phasing out Russian natural gas, broadcaster ORF reports.

Thunderstorms on the way for Corpus Christi

From Wednesday thunderstorms, hail and rain will return to Austria, the newspaper Heute reports. Bence Szabados, an expert from the Austrian Severe Weather Center, said in course of Wednesday afternoon, cumulus clouds will form over the mountains and there will be local showers or thunderstorms , especially from the Silvretta over the Tyrolean main ridge of the Alps to Carinthia. On the north side of the Alps and in general in the eastern half, on the other hand, it will remain dry. 

Thursday, a national holiday in Austria, will begin with local showers or isolated thunderstorms from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria, interspersed with sunshine. From around noon, showers and thunderstorms will arise from the mountains, which will spread to the south and east with intensification . There is a local risk of hail and heavy rain. Before the thunderstorms it will be humid with temperatures reaching between 25 and 31 degrees.

Changes to traffic act to favour cyclists

The 33rd amendment to the Road Traffic Act (StVO)  is set to go ahead, with new road rules which should benefit cyclists in Austria. The Ministry of Transport under Leonore Gewessler (Greens) will make turning right on red possible for cyclists under certain conditions. For this purpose, an additional sign with a green arrow must show the possibility of turning right at red at intersections. Cyclists must also stop before turning.

When overtaking cyclists, drivers must keep a defined safety distance: 1.5 meters in the municipal area and two meters outside of town. Parents or other responsible adults are allowed to cycle next to children . Everywhere in 30 km/h zones, two cyclists are now allowed under certain conditions, except on rails and priority roads. Vehicles are not allowed to protrude into cycle paths or pedestrian paths . On pavements with a width of 1.5 meters, only a “protruding to a small extent” is tolerated – for example with a side mirror or the bumper, Der Standard reports.

Imperial tea set reaches higher than expected auction price

A tea set belonging to Emperor Franz Joseph I and Empress Sisi were sold yesterday at a Dorotheum auction. The objects achieved prices well above expectations, broadcaster ORF reports. Emperor Franz Joseph I’s personal travel tea set was sold for a total of 46,080 euros.

READ MORE: Austria’s Empress: These are the latest TV shows and movies about Sissi

SHOW COMMENTS