Austria to receive less Russian gas as Moscow steps up pressure

Austria's OMV energy company said on Thursday that it too would receive less Russian gas as Moscow steps up pressure on Europe.

Published: 16 June 2022 14:56 CEST
The Schwechat OMV oil refinery near Vienna is among Europes largest inland refineries for mineral oil products. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Russia on Wednesday slashed gas supplies to the continent for the second day in a row, in a move blasted as “political” by Germany.

“We can confirm that we have been informed by (Russia’s) Gazprom about reduced delivery volumes,” said OMV in a statement emailed to AFP.

The company said supply to its customers was “ensured at the moment”.

“If necessary at all, since there is currently a significantly lower demand, these volumes can be replaced by storage volumes and volumes from the spot market,” it said.

OMV gave no further details on how much less gas it would receive and from when.

Several European countries, including Germany, are highly reliant upon Russian gas for their energy needs.

But since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they have been battling to wean themselves off Russian power.

Austria’s gas plan

Austria is heavily dependent on Russian energy and sources around 80 percent of natural gas from Russia but a recent study by the Energy Agency shows that Austria could manage without Russian gas from 2027.

According to the study, which was commissioned by the Ministry of the Environment, it would require gas consumption to the reduced by 25 percent, a temporary tripling of alternative gas imports and the expansion of biogas and green hydrogen production in Austria.

Last month, the federal government unveiled an emergency plan that would be activated if Russia cut its supply to the country, as The Local reported.

The plan contains mostly long-term measures, though, such as an increase of the strategic gas reserve by 7.4 terawatt hours (TWh) to 20 TWh using non-Russian gas. 

In the short term, the federal government said existing gas supply relationships with Norway are to be expanded and discussions are being held with companies in North Africa and Qatar. Austria is also part of an EU-wide initiative for the joint purchase of natural gas.

Vienna to handout €200 payments to counter rising energy costs

Austria's capital has unveiled a plan including €200 one-off payments to fight rising energy prices after thousands of households were set to see bills double.

Published: 14 June 2022 13:28 CEST
Vienna has announced an extensive package with one-off payments of €200 and structural measures that will benefit more than one million residents in the Austrian capital, Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) said during a press conference this Tuesday.

The announcement comes as energy bills rise, the cost of living increases, and the state-run utility company Wien Energie confirmed a 92 percent increase in bills for around 440,000 households in Vienna.

Wien Energie’s price increase still needs to be evaluated and approved by city authorities.

Vienna’s announcement also comes as the federal government unveiled a €6 billion set of measures to fight the rising cost of living, as reported.

Together with executive city councillor Peter Hanke (SPÖ), Ludwig announced the package and said that specific households could receive up to €1,000 in relief measures.

Energy bonus 2022

According to the city officials, the first phase of the relief package comes by the end of June, or early July, when about 650,000 households in Vienna will receive the €200 payment.

“In theory, a person could receive up to €1,000 in several tranches, and further measures or inflation packages cannot be ruled out. We want to cushion energy increases to households”, Ludwig said.

He said the first payment would be made to eligible households, which include about two-thirds of the Viennese homes. Residents will receive a mailed letter with a QR code to apply for the payment.

There is an income limit, and only Viennese residents with an annual gross income of a maximum of €40,000 for single-person households or €100,000 for multi-person families are entitled.

The mayor didn’t give further details on how additional payment “tranches” would work.

Further measures to control energy increases

Ludwig and Hanke mentioned other measures set aside to fight the effects of rising prices and ensure that the population is protected.

The mayor announced the city would set up a “Fairness Commission”. Ludwig said that the commission would “monitor international markets and ensure that lower purchase prices will be passed on to customers promptly”.

Additionally, state utility company Wien Energie will not cut off electricity and gas supplies to defaulting consumers during the winter months of December 2022 to February 2023.

Consumers of the company will be allowed to repay debt in up to 18 monthly instalments, and a loyalty program for clients of Wiener Stadtwerke, the holding that owns Wien Energy and transport company Wiener Linien, will be created.

The City of Vienna, the sole owner of Wiener Stadtwerke, will waive its dividend payments to the city budget in 2022 and 2023. “Every euro generated should be used for investments in the energy transition and the best possible customer price”, Ludwig said.

