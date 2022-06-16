Read news from:
Austrian police warn public about new ‘fake cops’ scam

Members if the public in Austria have been targets of scammers pretending to be police officers. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 16 June 2022 13:52 CEST
A police car in the city of Vienna, Austria

Austrian police have warned the public about a scam that has apparently returned to the country: the “fake police officers” trick.

According to the authorities, the suspects contact their victims by phone, saying they are from the police and then try different techniques to get money from the people. In the most recent version of the con, the suspects pretend to be officials from international police body Interpol.

In one case reported to the police, a man was contacted by phone and told that over the course of an international police investigation, his name was associated with numerous bank accounts. The criminals told him he risked losing his savings unless he transferred his money to a secure Bitcoin wallet.

The 26-year-old man followed instructions and transferred money to the account.

He lost over €10,000, according to the police who did not reveal the full amount.

Another case involved a 37-year-old man who was informed he was talking to an Interpol official. The person explained, in English, that documents with the victim’s identity were found and used to open several fake bank accounts. The victim was asked to confirm which accounts really belonged to him and was instructed to carry out several transactions using cryptocurrency.

The victim also lost over €10,000 although police did not reveal the full amount.

How to avoid falling victim

Austrian police have reiterated to members of the public that they never require cash transactions to be carried out by phone. The authorities also recommend stopping suspicious phone calls immediately and then call police on the number 133.

Also, authorities remind the population not to disclose any details about financial circumstances or sensitive data over the phone.

It is also worth noting that cryptocurrency payment requests since the cash is not traceable, are a big red flag. If you are asked to send money via a bitcoin or other crypto wallet, under any circumstances, that should raise alarm bells. So be extra careful if this happens.

Other common scams

Recently, Austrian police warned about other scams, one in particular concerning the DHL postage company. SMS messages are sent to people, intended to look like a parcel notification from delivery service DHL.

The message typically reads that a “pending package” is available and it is the “last chance to pick it up”, before inviting the recipient to click on a link.

However, the link then installs malware on the recipient’s phone by inviting them to install an app.

Authorities remind people not to click on links. Instead, access the official website and check the information, or call the company to confirm. 

DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Austria’s benefit cuts for migrants illegal, EU Court rules

Benefit cuts imposed by Austria on migrants whose children live in their country of origin contradict EU law, the bloc's top court said Thursday.

Published: 16 June 2022 11:52 CEST
The ruling is the latest against a series of measures imposed by a previous government, which included the far-right and sought to restrict benefit payments to foreigners.

The cuts to child benefits constitute “indirect discrimination on grounds of nationality which, in any event, is not justified,” the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled.

The specific case relates to reforms that came into effect in 2019 which indexed child benefits according to where the recipient’s children live.

This meant reduced payments for tens of thousands of eastern Europeans who work in Austria — notably in the care sector — but whose children remain in their countries of origin.

Family Minister Susanne Raab had said earlier this year that Austria had already made provisions in case the court ruled against the measures and the state needed to pay back the money it withheld.

In 2020 the European Commission, supported by six eastern member states, brought an action before the CJEU claiming Austria was “failing to fulfil its obligations”.

Former Austrian chancellor, conservative Sebastian Kurz, had said he hoped the cuts would save €114 million a year but in 2019 they
recouped € 62 million.

The former coalition also introduced benefit cuts for immigrants who failed to reach a certain level of German, but those measures were subsequently overturned by the Austrian courts.

Kurz’s government that introduced the cuts was brought down in a corruption scandal that engulfed the far-right in May 2019.

Kurz’s centre-right People’s Party (OeVP) still rules Austria. Their current coalition partners, the Greens, opposed the benefit cuts at the time.

