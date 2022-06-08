Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Heating bills to almost double for hundreds of thousands of Viennese

Around 440,000 households in Vienna who have district heating will find their bills are to rise by 92 percent, or almost double, according to information from the Kronen Zeitung newspaper. Wien Energie also confirmed the information to broadcaster ORF on Tuesday evening. For the average household, the increase means additional expenditure of around 45 euros per month. The reason for the high prices is that district heating is mainly generated from gas, which Austria largely imports from Russia.

New package against rising cost of living planned for Autumn

The Austrian government is likely to agree on a new package against inflation in the next few days, but the measures should be taken only in autumn, the Minister of Social Affairs Johannes Rauch (Greens) said in the “ZiB 2” on Tuesday evening. He cited the necessary parliamentary process times as the reason for the delays in taking actions.

According to Rauch, the package will contain both short-term and structural measures. The minister didn’t give details, but did confirm that the CO2 tax should be postpone and that the government would bring aid “immediately”.

Around 61 percent of Austria’s population is immune to the BA.2 Omicron Covid variant

Scientists estimate around 61 percent of Austria’s population is immune to the Omicron BA.2 variant of Covid, following modelling by simulation researcher Niki Popper. The BA.2 variant is currently dominant in Austria, broadcaster ORF reports. Researchers found that the proportion of the population that was protected against this subtype as of June 1 has shrunk noticeably in recent weeks. However, due to warmer temperatures, the virus is circulating less in the population.

According to the scientists, most Austrians were protected against BA.2 infections around the end of March, when the level of immunisation was just over 75 percent of the population. However, immunity has fallen since then, primarily because protections from vaccinations or recovery from the disease had worn off.

Helicopter rescue for 99 students and eight teachers hiking in Vorarlberg

Two helicopters had to come to the rescue of 99 German students and eight teachers hiking in the Kleinwalsertal area on Tuesday. The Vorarlberg police said the teachers had selected a hiking route from the Internet, using the Hikr.org. The children were not wearing the correct shoes and did not have enough experience in the mountains to undertake the hike over the narrow Heuberggrat, which according to the police “requires a head for heights, sure-footedness and experience in alpine terrain”, broadcaster ORF reports. The trail was also wet and slippery due to recent rainfall.

Two children slipped and suffered injury before the entire group were rescued. Police said some students were exhausted, hypothermic, soaking wet and very upset.

The case will be forwarded to the public prosecutor’s office in Feldkirch for criminal assessment after the conclusion of the investigation, it said.

Rental e-scooters should slow down traffic offenders

Rental e-scooters in Vienna from the Link company are to be equipped with a new technology that can be used to slow down people who use them irresponsibly. Built-in sensors will not only recognise bad driving behaviour, but also when the scooters are parked in a way which blocks roads or pavements.