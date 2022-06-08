Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HIKING

Austrian rescuers save 100 German school children stuck while hiking in Alps

More than 100 German school children and teachers had to be rescued, most of them airlifted to safety, after getting stuck on an Alpine hiking trail, described online as a "classic after-work tour," police said Wednesday.

Published: 8 June 2022 16:46 CEST
Austrian rescuers save 100 German school children stuck while hiking in Alps
Illustration photo: Hikers take a break on the top of the Gaislachkogl Mountain (3050m) in the Tyrol region in the heart of the Austrian Alps, on July 11, 2018. (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP)

Dozens of rescuers using two helicopters had to extract the 99 students aged 12 to 14 and eight teachers Tuesday after the path they were on became increasingly difficult and it started to rain, they said.

Two pupils within the group, from the southwestern German city of Ludwigshafen, had slipped, suffering minor injuries, and some were panicking, a police statement said.

The teachers alerted the emergency services.

Police said the group had checked online and had believed the trail in Vorarlberg state in western Austria would be easier than it turned out to be.

“Due to a query in an internet search engine, the teaching staff decided on a route that was no longer signposted,” police said in the statement.

The challenging route was “described on the internet as a classic after-work tour”, it added.

“The path is no longer in official tour guides… it was relatively difficult and exposed,” state police spokesman Wolfgang Duer told AFP.

“The unusual part was the amount of people having to be rescued.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

HIKING

‘Waldeinsamkeit’ in Austria: Five peaceful forest walks near Vienna

There is a special German word for the enjoyment of solitude in the forest: Waldeinsamkeit. And it's more popular than ever at the moment. With everything closed and locked down, Austria’s tranquil forests have never been so popular with city dwellers. 

Published: 23 April 2021 14:33 CEST
Updated: 17 June 2021 20:13 CEST
People walk through a forest in search of solitude. Photo by
People walk through a forest in search of solitude. Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP

The sound of your feet crunching on leaves and the wind rustling through the trees overhead, the scent of pine and wild garlic wafting through the air, walking alone in the woods, or sitting and communing with nature can be the best therapy in these stressed out times. 

As is typical, the Germans actually have a word for that: Waldeinsamkeit. A direct translation is ‘forest loneliness’, however it does not have a negative connotation and is probably more accurately described as “the enjoyment of solitude in the forest”. 

German word of the day: Die Waldeinsamkeit

Austria is so connected to its forests that former President Donald Trump even claimed last year that Austrians lived in “forest cities” which never caught fire despite being surrounded by “explosive trees”.

Many laughed at this statement, but it is true that forests are an important part of life in Austria, and even in the centre of Vienna, you are never too far away from a walk in the woods. 

Vienna’s Prater

While Vienna’s Prater is well known for its Wurstel Prater funfair and famous Ferris Wheel, walk a little further along the tree-lined Hauptallee, and you will find countless footpaths snaking through the ancient woods and lakes of this former Hapsburg hunting ground.

Even on a busy day it is possible to find solitude among the many acres of trees.

In winter, the Prater’s shallow rivers are perfect for ice-skating, while in summer the shade from the trees and drinking fountains make the woods here a perfect place to cool off when the city gets too hot and busy. There are also plentiful ice-cream and snack options.

A couple walk through the Hauptallee in Prater park on a sunny spring day in Vienna, Austria  (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Kahlenberg

Another quick way to get into nature from the city is to hike into the Vienna Woods, which can be reached easily by car or public transport.

The city’s Stadt Wanderweg 1 is a highlight of Vienna’s many hiking trails. Start from the charming cobbled streets of Nussdorf and climb up 484m through vineyards and past wine taverns, which gradually give way to quieter forested paths where you can often see butterflies and woodland flowers.

There are viewpoints along with way where you can stop to take in gorgeous views over Vienna and the Danube.

At the top are more hiking trails through the woods where you can gather armfuls of wild garlic in the spring, or  forage for berries and mushrooms in the autumn.

Buses are also available to take you to the top or back down again if you get tired. 

I’m not sure this is what they mean by “forest bathing” (PHOTO BY AFP).

Neuwaldegg 

A popular spot for Viennese people to sit in a meadow and soak up some rays, or spend time walking meditatively through the woodland, Schwarzenbergpark  or Dornbacher Park is a beautiful spot near Neuwaldegg.

There is also a stunning outdoor swimming pool set among the trees called Neuwaldegger Bad, though be warned, there is two large FKK or nudist sunbathing areas when you come out of the changing rooms. It is privately run, and more expensive than the city run pools.

The payoff is it offers more solitude than popular Stadt Wien Krapfenwaldbad swimming pool, which is also set in the Vienna Woods. It is possible to hike from Schwarzenbergpark through the woods up to Hameau on Stadt Wanderweg 3 if you fancy a 10km circular walk. 

Two wild boar cubs pictured  in the Lainzer Tiergarten (Photo by DIETER NAGL / AFP)

Lainzer Tiergarten

Wild boars, herds of deer and hundreds of birds can be found in the woods of the Lainzer Tiergarten, which also gives the chance to walk up to a great viewpoint over the city of Vienna. 

There are some ancient oaks here, including a 400 year old specimen with a trunk circumference of more than four metres. Parts of the forest come under special protection, specifically the hornbeam and alder-ash trees.

Sparbach Nature Park

Austria’s oldest nature park in Hinterbrühl near Mödling also offers the chance to see wild boars and deer and gaze upon giant trees and romantic ruins from the Biedermeier period.

The Sparbach Nature Park is located near in the southern Vienna Woods and was founded in 1962. 

SHOW COMMENTS