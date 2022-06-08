Austrian rescuers save 100 German school children stuck while hiking in Alps

The sound of your feet crunching on leaves and the wind rustling through the trees overhead, the scent of pine and wild garlic wafting through the air, walking alone in the woods, or sitting and communing with nature can be the best therapy in these stressed out times.

As is typical, the Germans actually have a word for that: Waldeinsamkeit. A direct translation is ‘forest loneliness’, however it does not have a negative connotation and is probably more accurately described as “the enjoyment of solitude in the forest”.

German word of the day: Die Waldeinsamkeit

Austria is so connected to its forests that former President Donald Trump even claimed last year that Austrians lived in “forest cities” which never caught fire despite being surrounded by “explosive trees”.

Many laughed at this statement, but it is true that forests are an important part of life in Austria, and even in the centre of Vienna, you are never too far away from a walk in the woods.

Pssst Donald Trump, you were right about “forest cities” in Austria – here’s a picture of Vienna city hall! https://t.co/EcqE3cXlTn — Caroline de Gruyter (@CarolineGruyter) September 15, 2020

Vienna’s Prater

While Vienna’s Prater is well known for its Wurstel Prater funfair and famous Ferris Wheel, walk a little further along the tree-lined Hauptallee, and you will find countless footpaths snaking through the ancient woods and lakes of this former Hapsburg hunting ground.

Even on a busy day it is possible to find solitude among the many acres of trees.

In winter, the Prater’s shallow rivers are perfect for ice-skating, while in summer the shade from the trees and drinking fountains make the woods here a perfect place to cool off when the city gets too hot and busy. There are also plentiful ice-cream and snack options.

Kahlenberg

Another quick way to get into nature from the city is to hike into the Vienna Woods, which can be reached easily by car or public transport.

The city’s Stadt Wanderweg 1 is a highlight of Vienna’s many hiking trails. Start from the charming cobbled streets of Nussdorf and climb up 484m through vineyards and past wine taverns, which gradually give way to quieter forested paths where you can often see butterflies and woodland flowers.

There are viewpoints along with way where you can stop to take in gorgeous views over Vienna and the Danube.

At the top are more hiking trails through the woods where you can gather armfuls of wild garlic in the spring, or forage for berries and mushrooms in the autumn.

Buses are also available to take you to the top or back down again if you get tired.

Neuwaldegg

A popular spot for Viennese people to sit in a meadow and soak up some rays, or spend time walking meditatively through the woodland, Schwarzenbergpark or Dornbacher Park is a beautiful spot near Neuwaldegg.

There is also a stunning outdoor swimming pool set among the trees called Neuwaldegger Bad, though be warned, there is two large FKK or nudist sunbathing areas when you come out of the changing rooms. It is privately run, and more expensive than the city run pools.

The payoff is it offers more solitude than popular Stadt Wien Krapfenwaldbad swimming pool, which is also set in the Vienna Woods. It is possible to hike from Schwarzenbergpark through the woods up to Hameau on Stadt Wanderweg 3 if you fancy a 10km circular walk.

Lainzer Tiergarten

Wild boars, herds of deer and hundreds of birds can be found in the woods of the Lainzer Tiergarten, which also gives the chance to walk up to a great viewpoint over the city of Vienna.

There are some ancient oaks here, including a 400 year old specimen with a trunk circumference of more than four metres. Parts of the forest come under special protection, specifically the hornbeam and alder-ash trees.

Sparbach Nature Park

Austria’s oldest nature park in Hinterbrühl near Mödling also offers the chance to see wild boars and deer and gaze upon giant trees and romantic ruins from the Biedermeier period.

The Sparbach Nature Park is located near in the southern Vienna Woods and was founded in 1962.