For members
TRAVEL NEWS
How airports across Europe have been hit by travel chaos
Long queues, delays, and even cancellations: European airports have been chaotic ahead of the summer holidays. Here is what you need to know.
Published: 1 June 2022 17:16 CEST
If you don't want to be left in the terminal, arrive earlier than usual to Kastrup airport for flights during holidays. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
TRAVEL NEWS
What is Austria’s ‘traffic calendar’ and how can it help me save time?
Whether you commute every day or simply plan on taking a road trip in Austria, the traffic calendar is a handy tool to know when and where delays could interrupt a journey.
Published: 1 June 2022 11:53 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments