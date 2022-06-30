For members
Denglisch: The English words that will make you sound like a German speaker
Denglisch - a hybrid of Deutsch and English - can refer to the half-and-half way Germans and foreigners speak to each other. But Austrians use plenty of English words amongst themselves - although they don’t always mean the same thing.
Published: 18 May 2022 09:23 CEST
A German for Dummies language book sits atop a desk next to a pen and a cup of coffee. Photo by Jan Antonin Kolar on Unsplash
The German language you need for summer in Austria
Summer in Austria is when people go outdoors to enjoy public pools, swim in rivers and lakes and complain about the weather. Here are a key few words and expressions to have at hand.
Published: 15 June 2022 09:52 CEST
