30C: Austria set for first heatwave of the year

Austria is set to experience its first heatwave of the year, with temperatures rising to 30C (86F) in several states, according to forecasts from Austria’s Central Institution for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG).

Already this Wednesday, the Western state of Tyrol will see high temperatures ranging from 25C to 30C. The state residents can also expect a lot of sunshine throughout the day.

READ ALSO: How to explore the Austrian mountains in the summer like a local

This Thursday, Styria will be affected by the high temperatures, getting the warmest day of the year so far. In the southeast, it will be up to 30C, and in Upper Styria, 24C to 29C. In all other states, including Vienna, temperatures can get as high as 29C.

With rain expected to fall over the entire country on Friday, temperatures will drop again.

The beginning of the weekend should see a maximum of 26C in East Tyrol. Also on Saturday, as thunderstorms affect mainly the West of Austria.

READ ALSO: Six of the best things to do in spring in Vienna

On Sunday, though, the sun is expected to shine again in most of the country. Maximum temperatures should be between 25C and 28C, according to ZAMG.