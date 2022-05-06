26C: Summery weather for Austria after rainy weekend

If Austrians can weather a rainy and not particularly warm weekend, they are heading into sunshine and temperatures rising above 25C (77F) in the coming week, according to the Austria’s Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics ZAMG.

Just as Friday brings rain and maximum temperatures of about 22C in most of the country, so will the weekend be generally cloudy with intermittent rain, the agency said. On Saturday, the daily maximum should be between 15C to 20C.

Sunday won’t be much better, with rain showers during the day and cloudy skies. Daily maximum temperatures, though, rise to between 19C to 24C, hinting at the summer feeling that next week will bring.

Temperatures rising from Monday

After the weekend, temperatures are set to continue rising, and most of the country will have sunny weather – with a few bouts of thunderstorms.

On Monday, daily maximum temperatures will be from between 19C to 24C. The capital Vienna will see a minimum of 11C and a maximum of 23C.

Tuesday is when the sun really shines – literally. The entire country is set to have sunny weather, especially in the West, with Vorarlberg and Tirol getting maximum temperatures of 26C. Vienna will see temperatures rising to 25C, according to ZAMG.

In the following days of the upcoming week, temperatures should continue rising, reaching 28C in Vienna on Thursday, according to long-term estimates from Weather.com.

Useful vocabulary



Frühling – Spring

Frühblüher – early bloomer

Frühlingsgefühle – the feeling of happiness with the upcoming spring

Gewitter – thunderstorm

Regenbogen – rainbow

Schneefall – snowfall

Unwetter – storm

Wetterwechsel – weather change