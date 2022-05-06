Read news from:
26C: Summery weather for Austria after rainy weekend

Temperatures are set to rise to 26C and sunny days will come, although rain is forecast for the weekend.

Published: 6 May 2022 10:12 CEST
Schönbrunn Park and Palace in Vienna, Austria.
Austria heading to temperatures close to 30C - a perfect excuse to head outside and visit the beautiful city parks. (Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash)

If Austrians can weather a rainy and not particularly warm weekend, they are heading into sunshine and temperatures rising above 25C (77F) in the coming week, according to the Austria’s Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics ZAMG.

Just as Friday brings rain and maximum temperatures of about 22C in most of the country, so will the weekend be generally cloudy with intermittent rain, the agency said. On Saturday, the daily maximum should be between 15C to 20C.

Sunday won’t be much better, with rain showers during the day and cloudy skies. Daily maximum temperatures, though, rise to between 19C to 24C, hinting at the summer feeling that next week will bring.

Temperatures rising from Monday

After the weekend, temperatures are set to continue rising, and most of the country will have sunny weather – with a few bouts of thunderstorms.

On Monday, daily maximum temperatures will be from between 19C to 24C. The capital Vienna will see a minimum of 11C and a maximum of 23C.

Tuesday is when the sun really shines – literally. The entire country is set to have sunny weather, especially in the West, with Vorarlberg and Tirol getting maximum temperatures of 26C. Vienna will see temperatures rising to 25C, according to ZAMG.

In the following days of the upcoming week, temperatures should continue rising, reaching 28C in Vienna on Thursday, according to long-term estimates from Weather.com.

Useful vocabulary

Frühling – Spring
Frühblüher – early bloomer
Frühlingsgefühle – the feeling of happiness with the upcoming spring
Gewitter – thunderstorm
Regenbogen – rainbow
Schneefall – snowfall
Unwetter – storm
Wetterwechsel – weather change

Warm weather to sweep through Austria from Wednesday

After a chilly weekend marked by ‘Arctic winds’, Spring is finally set to make an appearance from Wednesday onwards.

Published: 19 April 2022 16:46 CEST
Austria’s Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) has forecast temperatures of up to 18C across much of the country on Wednesday, after the dissipation of clouds will see sunny weather. 

The sun should be seen across much of the country, with only the east and south-east still covered in cloud. The weather will be warmest in the west. 

The warm weather is to continue until the weekend, with temperatures rising to 20 degrees on Friday. 

Over the weekend, 19C and sun are predicted for Vienna, while Graz will top 20C on Saturday, although rain is forecast for much of the country on Sunday despite the warm temperatures. 

