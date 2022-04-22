Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CLIMATE CRISIS

EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard

From deadly wildfires to catastrophic floods, Europe is seeing the impact of the climate crisis with episodes of extreme weather only likely to increase in the coming years as average temperatures rise.

Published: 22 April 2022 11:32 CEST
EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard
Tourists watch from the roadside as dense smoke darkens the sky from reignited forest fires north of Grimaud, in the department of Var, southern France on August 18, 2021. - (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

Europe endured record extreme weather in 2021, from the hottest day and the warmest summer to deadly wildfires and
flooding, the European Union’s climate monitoring service reported Friday.

While Earth’s surface was nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels last year, Europe saw an average increase of more than two degrees, a threshold beyond which dangerous extreme weather events become
more likely and intense, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said.

The warmest summer on record featured a heatwave along the Mediterranean rim lasting weeks and the hottest day ever registered in Europe, a blistering 48.8C (120 degrees Fahrenheit) in Italy’s Sicily.

In Greece, high temperatures fuelled deadly wildfires described by the prime minister as the country’s “greatest ecological disaster in decades”.

Forests and homes across more than 8,000 square kilometres (3,000 square miles) were burned to the ground.

Front loaders work to move branches and uprooted trees near a bridge over the Ahr river in Insul, Ahrweiler district, western Germany, on July 28, 2021, weeks after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region. – At least 180 people died when severe floods pummelled western Germany over two days in mid-July, raising questions about whether enough was done to warn residents ahead of time. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann / AFP)

A slow-moving, low-pressure system over Germany, meanwhile, broke the record in mid-July for the most rain dumped in a single day.

The downpour was nourished by another unprecedented weather extreme, surface water temperatures over part of the Baltic Sea more than 5C above average.

Flooding in Germany and Belgium caused by the heavy rain — made far more likely by climate change, according to peer-reviewed studies — killed scores and caused billions of euros in damage.

As the climate continues to warm, flooding on this scale will become more frequent, the EU climate monitor has warned.

“2021 was a year of extremes including the hottest summer in Europe, heatwaves in the Mediterranean, flooding and wind droughts in western Europe,” C3S director Carlo Buontempo said in a statement.

“This shows that the understanding of weather and climate extremes is becoming increasingly relevant for key sectors of society.”     

A picture taken on July 15, 2021 shows damaged cars on a flooded street in the Belgian city of Verviers, after heavy rains and floods lashed western Europe, killing at least two people in Belgium. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

‘Running out of time’

The annual report, in its fifth edition, also detailed weather extremes in the Arctic, which has warmed 3C above the 19th-century benchmark — nearly three times the global average.

Carbon emissions from Arctic wildfires, mostly in eastern Siberia, topped 16 million tonnes of CO2, roughly equivalent to the total annual carbon pollution of Bolivia.

Greenland’s ice sheet — which along with the West Antarctic ice sheet has become the main driver of sea level rise — shed some 400 billion tonnes in mass in 2021.

The pace at which the world’s ice sheets are disintegrating has accelerated more than three-fold in the last 30 years.

“Scientific experts like the IPCC have warned us we are running out of time to limit global warming to 1.5C,” said Mauro Facchini, head of Earth observation at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space, referring to the UN’s science advisory panel.

“This report stresses the urgent necessity to act as climate-related extreme events are already occurring.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ECONOMY

Is Austria set for a gas price hike – and what can you do to avoid it?

E-Control, Austria's energy regulator, says they "hope" energy prices will be on their way to normal by next winter but that saving energy "is the order of the day".

Published: 1 April 2022 15:56 CEST
Is Austria set for a gas price hike - and what can you do to avoid it?

This week, Austria activated a “gas alert” as part of its emergency plan to ensure gas supply for the country over fears that Russia would cut off supplies if Western countries refused to make payments in rubles.

This Friday, Austria’s chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) said that the country’s gas importer OV has not received any documents on a contract change regarding the currencies, Krone reported. 

Nehammer added that the Austrian company has contracts with Russian Gazprom valid until 2024 and specifically stating payments would be made in euros and dollars. He described the Kremlin’s demand that gas be paid in rubles as a “political announcement.”

Still, Austria is currently on the first stage of a gas alert, according to an announcement made this week by the Federal Government’s Crisis Cabinet together with E-Control, the country’s energy regulator.

The Local spoke with representatives of the energy authority to understand more about the gas supply situation in Austria and the perspectives for the future.

Though the regulator reiterates that “households fall under the so-called protected customers and do not have to expect any rationing of gas consumption”, they also reinforce that every individual can help reduce gas consumption and that saving energy, overall, is the “order of the day”.

What is the “gas alert” emergency plan?

The early warning stage means that the surveillance and monitoring system that has been in place for weeks “will be tightened even further”, E-Control says.

The authority and the Austrian Gas Grid Management (AGGM), two institutions responsible for the gas market in the country, will deliver daily reports to the Climate Protection Ministry and the Federal Government.

READ ALSO: Ukraine: What does the government’s ‘gas alert’ mean for Austria?

There are three stages in the emergency plan. Only the third one contains the possibility of adopting energy control measures such as rationing. Even so, they do not target households but industries instead, E-Control confirmed.

What is the current situation regarding gas supply in Austria?

The gas regulator stated that there is currently a full and regular supply of natural gas from Russia, both via Ukraine and other transport routes.

The storage level is also low but not at an abnormal level for this time of the year. Therefore, even if there is a restriction or stoppage of incoming gas, that would not necessarily cause a supply problem in the country.

The country has also used less gas than in years before, with consumption in February 2022 5.3% lower than the same month in 2021, primarily due to warmer weather for the month, according to E-Control data.

What happens next winter?

“We hope that the war in Ukraine will be over by then and that gas prices will have returned to a more or less normal level so that households will not have to fear gas price increases”, according to the Austrian energy authority.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why are fuel prices increasing faster in Austria than elsewhere in the EU?

At the same time, spring is traditionally the period for refilling gas storage supply, especially after a law was passed requiring a strategic gas reserve large enough to cover gas consumption for a cold January month, E-Control explains.

“The challenge, however, is to obtain a corresponding amount of gas at reasonable prices for filling the storage facilities. Alternatives are still being worked on”.

The supply is not at risk for this cold season. Still, Austria’s energy controller said that national and European measures must be taken to support the tank filling in the coming months.

One of the alternatives includes buying liquified natural gas (LNG) that can also be used for industrial processes and heating – LNG arriving to ship terminals in Italy could be transported to the landlocked country via pipelines.

Another alternative could be buying natural gas from other producers, such as Norway.

What can private consumers do right now?

“Every individual can help to reduce gas consumption”, E-Control said.

“Saving energy is the order of the day not only at the moment but for climate protection reasons in general”.

The energy specialist highlighted that there are several ways to reduce gas consumption without sacrificing comfort. For example, lowering the room temperatures by just one degree means saving six per cent.

E-Control explains that saving energy is done in two ways: by changing habits and using modern technologies. Simply swapping old light bulbs for LED lights, for example, can bring enormous savings, which can help cut costs as energy prices continue high worldwide.

SHOW COMMENTS