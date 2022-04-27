Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

What does Russia’s decision to cut gas to Poland mean for Austria?

Austria's Minister for Energy has confirmed gas supplies to Austria are continuing "without restriction" but warned a dependency on Russian energy must come to an end.

Published: 27 April 2022 09:42 CEST
A Gazprom logo. Russian gas is crucial in Austria's energy supply. Photo: INA FASSBENDER / AFP
Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Poland on Wednesday. Photo: INA FASSBENDER / AFP

On Wednesday morning, Russia’s Gazprom stopped gas supplies flowing to Poland and threatened Bulgaria with similar action later in the day.

The move comes after both countries refused to comply with Vladimir Putin’s demands that customers must pay for natural gas in Roubles instead of Euros in retaliation to EU sanctions.

The stop to gas supplies in Poland has been confirmed by the European Network of Transmission System Operators.

Austria’s Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) confirmed on Wednesday morning that gas supplies were flowing as normal to Austria and were unaffected by the action in Poland. Austria uses different supply routes (via Nord Stream and Ukraine) to Bulgaria and Poland.

READ MORE: ‘An unprecedented situation’: How would a gas embargo impact Austria?

When asked in the Ö1 Morning Journal if there were any signs of a delivery stop for Austria, Gewessler said: “No, we do not have these signs.”

However, she expressed concerns about Austria relying on Russia for energy supplies and said: “We must do everything we can to end our dependence on Russian gas as quickly as possible.”

Austria is heavily dependent on Russian energy and sources around 80 percent of natural gas from Russia but a recent study by the Energy Agency shows that Austria could manage without Russian gas from 2027.

According to the study, which was commissioned by the Ministry of the Environment, it would require gas consumption to the reduced by 25 percent, a temporary tripling of alternative gas imports and the expansion of biogas and green hydrogen production in Austria.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

Ukrainian refugees push Austria’s population past nine million

The Austrian population has grown faster than expected in 2022 after around 40,000 Ukrainian refugees arrived in the country, pushing the total number of residents past nine million for the first time.

Published: 26 April 2022 13:56 CEST
Ukrainian refugees push Austria's population past nine million

For the first time ever, Austria’s population has surpassed the nine million mark, according to new figures from Statistics Austria.

The milestone was hit in mid-March after the population grew by around 48,000 people in the first quarter of 2022 – more than in all of 2021.

Data shows there was a total of 9,027,999 people living in Austria on April 1st, including 52,803 Ukrainian citizens.

READ MORE: Ukraine Street campaign calls for Vienna square to be renamed

Tobias Thomas, Director General at Statistics Austria, said: “The population has grown faster than expected due to refugee migration from Ukraine.”

“In the first quarter of 2022, the population increased by around 48,000 people, a good 40,000 of whom are Ukrainians nationals.”

The results show that Ukrainians accounted for around 83 percent of all population growth in the first quarter of 2022. 

FOR MEMBERS: Reader question: How does Vienna’s rent control system work?

Out of the 52,803 Ukrainian nationals living in Austria, 37 percent (19,520 people) were children and adolescents under the age of 20, followed by 33,283 people aged 20 or older, including 26,476 women and 6,807 men.

As a result, women accounted for 80 percent of this age group and 69 percent of all Ukrainian citizens in Austria. 

The majority of Ukrainian nationals live in Vienna, followed by Lower Austria and Burgenland.

SHOW COMMENTS