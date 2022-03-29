Austria’s record drought set to end as rain and snow rolls in

Monday was the warmest day of the year so far in Austria with temperatures passing 20 degrees in Leibnitz in southern Styria.

But from Wednesday, clouds will bring lower temperatures after the sunniest and driest March since 1953.

By Wednesday evening, rain is then forecast for most of the country (except Vienna, Lower Austria and Styria), ending a weeks-long record drought and bringing welcome relief to farmers.

On Thursday, every region in Austria will receive rain before it turns to snow on Friday and Saturday at higher altitudes in Salzburg, Styria, Tyrol and Vorarlberg, according to the Central Institution for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG).

On Saturday there could even be sleet in Vienna as the temperature drops to a high of three degrees. The snow line on Saturday will be between 300 and 500 metres, just a week after many ski resorts closed for the season.

In some parts of Austria, the temperature at the weekend will be 20 degrees colder than at the start of the week.

A welcome end to the drought

Farmers across the country will welcome the rain after weeks of drought, although the coming wet weather is not expected to be enough to compensate for the recent unseasonal dry spell, as reported by ORF.

The record-breaking drought even resulted in forest fires in parts of of the Alps during the past month, despite snow still coating the mountains.

Both Salzburg and Innsbruck were the sunniest provincial capital cities in March with almost 250 hours of sunshine. In Salzburg, that is more sunshine than an average July.