Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Austria’s record drought set to end as rain and snow rolls in

Some parts of Austria haven't had rain for six weeks - an historic winter dry spell since records began. But the weather is about to change with rain and cooler temperatures from Wednesday.

Published: 29 March 2022 10:39 CEST
Austria's record drought set to end as rain and snow rolls in
Rain is forecast for Austria this week after a long unseasonal drought. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

Monday was the warmest day of the year so far in Austria with temperatures passing 20 degrees in Leibnitz in southern Styria.

But from Wednesday, clouds will bring lower temperatures after the sunniest and driest March since 1953.

By Wednesday evening, rain is then forecast for most of the country (except Vienna, Lower Austria and Styria), ending a weeks-long record drought and bringing welcome relief to farmers.

On Thursday, every region in Austria will receive rain before it turns to snow on Friday and Saturday at higher altitudes in Salzburg, Styria, Tyrol and Vorarlberg, according to the Central Institution for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG).

READ MORE: IN PICTURES: The Vienna coffee shop where phone-less visitors get a discount

On Saturday there could even be sleet in Vienna as the temperature drops to a high of three degrees. The snow line on Saturday will be between 300 and 500 metres, just a week after many ski resorts closed for the season.

In some parts of Austria, the temperature at the weekend will be 20 degrees colder than at the start of the week.

A welcome end to the drought

Farmers across the country will welcome the rain after weeks of drought, although the coming wet weather is not expected to be enough to compensate for the recent unseasonal dry spell, as reported by ORF.

The record-breaking drought even resulted in forest fires in parts of of the Alps during the past month, despite snow still coating the mountains.

Both Salzburg and Innsbruck were the sunniest provincial capital cities in March with almost 250 hours of sunshine. In Salzburg, that is more sunshine than an average July.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

IN PICTURES: Sahara dust covers Austria in sepia

Some parts of Austria haven't received a drop of rain for weeks. Meanwhile, a huge dust cloud from the Sahara is heading towards Central Europe.

Published: 15 March 2022 10:34 CET
Updated: 15 March 2022 19:21 CET
IN PICTURES: Sahara dust covers Austria in sepia

Austria is currently experiencing an unusually dry and cold start to spring after several weeks of clear skies and no rain.

Although early spring typically brings rain, the dry weather is set to continue – despite a forecast for some light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday – into the weekend.

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23saharastaub

According to the Central Institution for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG), light to moderate rain is expected across Austria on Tuesday evening (apart from in the south). This could continue into Wednesday morning in Salzburg, Styria, Burgenland and Lower Austria.

FOR MEMBERS: Travel: What are Austria’s current entry and Covid rules?

But by Thursday, sunshine and dry conditions will return to all regions with temperatures forecast to be in double digits. Vienna can expect a high of 13 degrees on Thursday, while it could rise to 18 degrees in Vorarlberg and Tyrol.

By Saturday, the temperature is set to slightly drop across the country with a high of 10 degrees in Vienna and 13 degrees in Salzburg.

While the sunshine and blue sky is welcomed by many, the dry conditions are causing concern for farmers, and forest fires are already being reported in forest areas.

Forest fires and low groundwater levels

In a typical March, Austria receives around 150 to 200 litres of rain per square metre, according to a report in the Kronen Zeitung. But this year, the rainfall doesn’t even come close to the seasonal average.

As a result, the dry forest floor has already been burning in Ausserfern in the district of Reutte in Tyrol near the border with Bavaria. So far, 35 hectares of forest have been affected and 150 firefighters are involved in trying to extinguish the blaze. 

READ MORE: Austria’s nationwide public transport ‘climate ticket’ now available

Forest fires have also been reported in Carinthia where water from firefighting efforts froze overnight leading to an ice desert in Burgstallberg in the Spittal/Drau District.

Additionally, the water level at Lake Neusiedl in Burgenland is currently 35cm below the typical seasonal levels, and groundwater levels in Carinthia, southern Styria and southern Burgenland are low for the time of year.

However, according to ZAMG, low rainfall in March and April has been common in Austria since the 2000s.

Saharan dust heading to Austria

Another weather phenomenon is heading to Austria this week in the form of a dust cloud from the Sahara.

ZAMG has forecast a “dust event” from Tuesday, with Lower Austria expected to be particularly affected. This means residents could find dust on their cars and windows.

Dust clouds are formed after weather conditions in the Sahara causes sand to be picked up by the wind.

The upside of the dust cloud is the possibility for striking sunsets as the sand in the air is illuminated by the setting sun.

SHOW COMMENTS