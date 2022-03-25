Read news from:
IN PICTURES: The Vienna coffee shop where phone-less visitors get a discount

Want a brief digital detox? This Austrian cafe employs pensioners that bake delicious cakes and offers breakfast, all with a 10 percent discount if you keep your phone locked away

Published: 25 March 2022 16:39 CET
Austria's Vollpension cafe offers the freedom only a phone in a cage can offer. Image: Amanda Previdelli
The idea of enjoying the moment without distractions is a popular one, though not easy to achieve, especially with smartphones and screens surrounding us at all times.

To help people return to the days when a good cup of coffee and a delicious piece of pie could be savoured while talking with friends, Vienna’s Vollpension cafe has introduced quite the incentive: a 10 percent discount for those who lock their smartphones in aesthetic tiny cages and vaults during their stay.

“It is completely optional!” the waitress, one of the senior citizens that work in the shop, assures me. 

READ MORE: Cash and Schnapps: A guide to visiting pubs and cafes in Austria

Austria's Vollpension cafe. Image: Amanda Previdelli

‘Grandma’s public living room’

Vollpension is already a well-known establishment in Vienna. The cafe is famous for its cosiness, living room-style decorations but, most of all, their employees.

Breakfasts and pies are prepared and baked by senior citizens, the “grandmas” (Omas, in German) and “grandpas” (Opas), who also serve the dishes and receive the guests. 

The name itself is a play on the cafe’s concept: Vollpension, or “full pension”, in German, refers to the kind of hotel stay that includes meals and the pension that Austrians receive from the government when they retire. 

The cafe calls itself “grandma’s public living room”. It aims to bridge the generation gap by mixing old and new together in one place. According to its website, the company employs 80 people; the youngest is 20 years old while the oldest is 84. 

One of the goals is to avoid the loneliness that many elderly people feel in big cities. Those who visit Vollpension, especially during those busy weekend mornings, can vouch that loneliness will not be an issue there.

Phones locked in cages at Austria's Vollpension cafe. Image: Amanda Previdelli

Enjoying time

The philosophy of valuing time is a big one in the coffee shop. The menus are divided by time rather than by food. 

Guests can order “30min coffees” for €5.90, for example. That would include unlimited hot drinks (coffee, tea, hot chocolate) and cold drinks (homemade lemonade, iced tea, sparkling water with lemon). 

READ MORE: How to drink coffee like an Austrian

Breakfast combos with several options, including vegetarian and vegan options, can also be ordered based on time: 60, 90, or 120-minute breakfast. 

The playful menu, both in English and German, shows a variety of combinations. One thing is for sure, though: the pies and cakes, baked by grandmas and grandpas in the open kitchen areas, are always a hit among guests.

As they reopen after a long lockdown period and pandemic break (Vienna’s 2G rules for gastronomy apply), a new tool to help patrons enjoy their time there. 

The staff tells us that the 10% promotion for those who lock their phones in cages has been a hit. It shows: the cafe, which has indoor (very popular) and outdoor seating (quite empty as temperatures are still low), was packed on Saturday.

Not a cell phone in sight. Wish I could go back (well you can). Image: Amanda Previdelli

An early morning on Sunday guaranteed us a spot, but by 10am, the place was already filled again, with the grandmas going up and down the tight but cosy Vollpension to welcome, serve, and chat with people.

They were all warm, sweet and funny, but still business-like with their busy shifts and helpful tablets. 

READ MORE: The best spots to recharge on the weekend in Vienna

You can reserve a spot, but only half of the sitting is available for reservations, as they prefer to always be able to have people come in spontaneously.

A perfect place to enjoy Austrian Kaffee und Kuchen (coffee and cake) culture on a comfortable sofa and no screens allowed.

The vintage decor in Vienna's Vollpension cafe. Image: Amanda Previdelli

Vollpension

Schleifmühlgasse 16

A–1040 Wien

+43 676 637 81 06 (Mo-Fr, 11am – 1pm)

Sunday-Thursday: 08am – 8pm, Fr, Sa, Holidays: 08am – 10pm

  • Some of the staff (including the seniors) speak English
  • Children are welcome
  • Dogs are welcome, are patted and get water bowls
  • Phones less welcome, but allowed
  • Several payment options

Useful vocabulary

Kuchen – cakes

Frühstück – breakfast

Heissgetränke – hot drinks

Aufstriche – spread

Ei – egg

LEARNING GERMAN

8 TV shows you should watch to learn about Austrian culture

If you want to learn about Austrian culture, forget the classroom - the television is where the true lessons are learned. Here are eight shows you should watch to learn about Austrian culture.

Published: 25 March 2022 15:25 CET
You’re immensely curious about Austrian culture, but you’re also looking for that next bingeable series to curl up to on the couch. 

Whether you’re a local newcomer wanting to experience classic Austrian television or a global citizen just hoping to learn something new, look no further. 

One of these shows is bound to capture your intrigue—and you might even learn some German along the way.

What the Austrian locals are watching

Here are some quintessential shows for viewers with some German under their belt.

1. Schnell ermittelt: classic Austrian “Krimi”

No list of Austrian television would be complete without at least one “Krimi”, which is an entire genre of books, films and shows that revolve around fictional crime stories, solved over the course of the plot.

Schnell ermittelt, German for “quickly investigated,” follows chief inspector Angelika Schnell of the Vienna homicide department as she and her team solve murder mysteries with often unconventional methods.

Full of laughs and thrills, this sixty-episode series was described by Austrian newspaper Der Standard as “CSI in good Viennese dialect.”

COMPARE: Which is Austria’s best streaming service?

2. Vorstadtwieber: comedy-drama set in posh Vienna

One of the most successful shows on Austrian television, Vorstadtweiber (“Suburban Women”) has just finished airing its sixth and final season.

Modelled after the US’ Desperate Housewives, this drama-packed satire of upper-class Austria leads viewers behind the shiny facade of Vienna’s suburban elite to the web of secrets, corruption, and lies surrounding five women bent on orchestrating their own financial liberation.

3. Braunschlag: bleak comedy in rural Austria

Out of the big city and into the fictional Lower Austrian village of “Braunschlag,” this critically acclaimed series from 2012 will give you a deeper understanding of Austria’s varying regions and dialects while you laugh along to its absurdist humour.

In order to bring an influx of business to his bankrupt town, the mayor of Braunschlag fakes a supernatural apparition of the Virgin Mary, but the lie runs quickly out of hand, devolving into a crazed cascade of sarcasm and greed that culminates in just eight episodes.

Multicultural understanding

For Austrian residents interested in ethnicity and human rights, consider this weekly update geared toward the country’s cultures in the minority.

READ MORE: 11 maps that help you understand Austria today

4. Heimat, fremde Heimat: weekly inclusion “magazine”

The odd one out on our list, Heimat, fremde Heimat (“Homeland, foreign homeland”) isn’t a bingeworthy serial, but rather an informative weekly TV program focused on minority and immigrant groups in Austria.

In production since 1989, the show covers such topics as human rights, ethnic issues, cultural diversity and coexistence in German and several other languages.

Viewers watching the broadcast on television will have access to subtitles on the ORF Teletext Deaf Service.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

An English-friendly look at Austrian culture

For anyone who wants to get a glimpse without being tossed into the deep end of a new language, these shows offer an English language option.

Austrian clichés: How true are these ten stereotypes?

5. Vienna Blood: period crime drama

Set in 1900s Vienna but produced completely in English, this series depicts a rich, fictionalised Austrian past that goes down easy for English-speakers—if they can handle the psychological twists and turns of a thrilling crime-solver.

Currently in its third season, Vienna Blood follows medical student Max Liebermann and detective Oskar Rheinhardt as they investigate harrowing murders in famous Viennese locales, including the state opera house, the natural history museum, traditional cafés and Burggarten Park.

6. Kitz: teen soap-opera set in a ski resort town

In a contemporary narrative aimed at international youth, this 2021 teen soap shines for its exaggerated drama and picturesque Austrian landscapes, and if that’s all you’re looking for, stop here.

Set in the Tyrolean ski resort town of Kitzbühel, the story centres around nineteen-year-old waiter Lisi Madlmeyer and the gilded Munich vacationers who come for a visit.

With a range of language dubs and subtitles, this show provides a look into Austria’s ski resort tradition, even if the accents and local flavour don’t quite match up.

Cash and Schnapps: A guide to visiting pubs and cafes in Austria

7. Freud: fictionalised period thriller

If it isn’t clear by now, Austrians love to watch a criminal mystery unfold on television. In this dark 2020 crime series, famed Austrian neurologist Sigmund Freud is reimagined as a drugged-up Viennese Sherlock Holmes whose only path to solving a warped criminal conspiracy is through the use of his psychoanalytic prowess.

Available with English subtitles, Freud is a macabre trip through 1880s Vienna, with a fair share of visions, nightmares and bare skin.

8. The Empress: historical drama (Coming in 2022)

Viewers looking for a more accurate depiction of Austrian history on television will have to wait—but not for long.

Slotted for a 2022 spring release and rumoured to be Austria’s answer to the UK’s international hit The Crown, The Empress (working title) is set to depict the early days of one of Austria’s most celebrated figures: Duchess Elisabeth of Bavaria, or “Sisi,” as she is called, alongside her husband-to-be, Habsburg Emperor Franz Joseph I. If the title and news release are any indication, the show will likely offer an English-language option.

So turn on the TV, settle in and get ready to learn about Austrian culture the easy way—and if we missed a show that gave you a better understanding of Austria, leave us a comment below.

