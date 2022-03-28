Read news from:
Five spring destinations from Austria – and the Covid rules in place

Spring is the perfect time for a bit of break by the ocean or lake. Check out the most popular destinations among Austrians and the current Covid regulations in them.

Published: 28 March 2022 11:30 CEST
a beach hotel in Spain
Spring is the perfect time to bask in the sun and forget all about long winter months. (Photo by Charisse Kenion on Unsplash)

Even with the coronavirus pandemic, Austrians have travelled – a lot. About 4.5 million Austrian residents took at least one holiday trip home or abroad in 2020.

That year, almost three-quarters of the trips were domestic, according to Statistik Austria, but in previous, pre-pandemic years, most trips had been taken to other European destinations. And the most popular countries among Austrians were Germany, Italy, Croatia, Hungary, and Spain.

All excellent places to spend a few days over spring, whether heading off to coastal cities for a swim in the sea or driving inland just to enjoy different cities, languages and maybe some beautiful lakes and spas, these countries are Austrian’s favourites for a good reason.

The proximity also makes the trips more accessible, and a majority of travels are made by cars (59%) and planes (24.6%).

As many European countries relax their covid restrictions, they also become more attractive options for an easy and chill trip to welcome spring. However, there are still rules to be aware of when visiting popular destinations around Austria.

Here’s a summary. Keep in mind that many of these measures can change at short notice, and always check the relevant links.

Germany

“Upstairs neighbour” Germany does not have Austria in any high-risk lists. This means that travellers aged 12 or over must carry with them a negative test result or proof of vaccination or recovery when entering the country.

There is no need for a digital registration on entry.

Inside Germany, things are a little more complicated, with different restrictions depending on which state you are visiting. However, the country is set to drop most measures, including mandatory masks and showing G-proof to enter gastronomy, on April 2nd.

Italy

Travel to Italy for any reason, including tourism, is currently allowed from all countries as restrictions were eased as of March 1st.

All arrivals need to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result, which must be established before boarding flights or ferries, and possibly during border checks if travelling by road or rail.

Travellers also need to fill out a passenger locator form, or ‘dPLF’. Find out how to do that here.

Once inside the country, there are a few rules to be aware of. There is currently a mask mandate in all indoor as well as some outdoor public places. Additionally, many businesses will ask for a “green pass” with proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test.

A “super green pass” is required to access venues, including restaurants, hotels, and public transport. It is equivalent to the 2G rule in Austria, meaning only vaccinated or recovered people can enter.

Croatia

Travellers can enter Croatia if they provide proof of complete vaccination, evidence of recovery, or a negative result to a pre-departure test. They also need to complete an online form before departure. Children younger than 12 are exempt from testing requirements if the parents comply with the entry rules.

According to the government website, the use of facemasks is mandatory in all indoor areas and in outdoor public spaces where it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of 1.5m. In addition, places such as bars and nightclubs require a 3G proof for entry.

Beaches and thermal spas are open for public use, again keeping in mind that health and safety, as well as any social distancing measures in effect at the time, will apply.

Hungary

Since early March, Hungary has lifted many coronavirus restrictions and all its entry restrictions.

Travellers can enter the country without the need for proof of vaccination, recovery certificates or any kind of test. Additionally, the special rules of access for specific services and events were also lifted, according to Hungary’s tourism website.

There are no longer any G-rules for hotels, spas, sporting or cultural events, music and dance festivals, or outdoor events.

Spain

Passengers arriving by air or sea need to complete a Health Control Form before departure and obtain their QR code to present at boarding and health controls on arrival in Spain.

In addition to the form, passengers need to present a certificate proving vaccination against Covid, a negative test, or a recovery certificate. Children under 12 years of age are exempt from giving these certificates.

In some regions of Spain, the ‘EU Digital COVID Certificate’ is required to access certain public spaces. Spain’s Autonomous Communities can implement specific territorial regulations.

Face masks are mandatory in indoor public spaces but also required outdoors if a 1.5m distance is not possible at large events.

Spanish regions have virtually lifted all other previous Covid restrictions such as capacity limits, curfews, limited opening hours, the Covid health pass and bar, restaurant, and nightclub closures.

Coming back to Austria

Currently, Austria has a simple 3G rule for entry, and no quarantine requirement.

Travellers need only to present proof of vaccination, recovery, or negative test to enter the country. Here’s all you need to know about Austria’s current entry and Covid rules.

COVID-19 RULES

Reader question: What are Vienna’s new Covid measures?

As the federal government announces new rules, especially on masks and quarantine, Austria's capital has also put forth stricter regulations.

Published: 25 March 2022 14:38 CET
Reader question: What are Vienna's new Covid measures?

After a day’s delay, Austria’s new government regulations on the coronavirus pandemic have been in force since Thursday, March 26th, but the capital Vienna has once again decided on stricter restrictions.

Here’s an overview of what the rules are regarding the pandemic in Vienna.

Stricter rules than the federal government

Vienna has kept a 2G rule (access for vaccinated or recovered people) for sports facilities and gastronomy, which has not been the case for the federal government, where no ‘G’ rules are obligatory.

Besides that, an FFP2 mask is still required in all indoor places, including in gastronomy, except at the seat, and in sports facilities, except while practising sports.

The rest of Austria has brought back the mask mandate but made it an option for night gastronomy and events with more than 100 people to have a 3G (vaccinate, recovered, or tested) rule instead.

The quarantine rules are also very different in Vienna. In the rest of Austria, people who have tested positive will be able to end their quarantine on the fifth day without a test.

They will need to not have had any symptoms for 48 hours and should go into a transition phase of five days during which a mask must be worn at all times when in contact with other people, and they won’t be able to go to places such as gastronomy, sports facilities, and large events.

Vienna has not adopted these less strict measures. In the capital, those who tested positive can only end their quarantine on the fifth day if they don’t show any symptoms for at least 48 hours and test negative (or test positive with a CT value above 30).

Tests and workplaces

In Vienna, PCR test results must not be older than 48 hours, and antigen tests are valid for 24 hours, but only those made by authorised institutions, such as pharmacies and test roads.

There is no longer the need to prove vaccination status or show a workplace test result. However, there are separate rules for hospitals and nursing homes.

Trade, gastronomy, and hotels

In trade, an FFP2 mask requirement is still valid for all customers. For employees, the requirement only applies when in direct client contact. For body-related services, there is a mask mandate for customers and staff.

In Vienna, there is a 2G rule for gastronomy and a mask mandate for guests (when not seated) and staff. There is no longer a curfew, so night gastronomy is allowed to reopen with a 2G rule and a mask mandate for staff.

In the tourism sector, hotel guests no longer need to show any G proof. Still, there is a mask requirement in public areas and the 2G rule for the bars and restaurants within the hotel.

Events and leisure

There is no longer a limit of participants in events in Vienna. However, masks must still be worn when the event is indoors – regardless of any 3G rule of entry. In addition, for more than 50 attendees, the event must have a “prevention concept” presented to municipal authorities.

In theatres, cinemas, concert halls, museums, exhibitions, libraries and libraries, an FFP2 mask requirement applies indoors, but no G-rules.

The 2G rule continues to apply to indoor sports in Vienna, so for gym visits. People need to wear an FFP2 mask except for when they are exercising. There are no more restrictions on outdoor sports.

Rules for children and minors

Children under the age of five are exempt from any G-rules.

When they are six to 12 years old, they must comply with a 3G rule wherever they exist for adults. In that case, PCR tests are valid for 48 hours and antigen for 24 hours. A valid “ninja passport”, with tests carried out in schools over the week, is also valid on weekends.

For children between 12 and 15 years old, there is a 2.5G rule (vaccinated, recovered, or PCR-tested). The ninja passport cannot be used as an entrance test for this age, and the last PCR is valid for 48 hours.

After the end of compulsory schooling, the same rules apply to adolescents as to adults.

Hospitals and nursing homes

Here the rules are also stricter in the capital than those in the rest of the country.

In hospitals, only one visitor per day per patient is allowed, and there is a 2G+ rule for visitors. For nursing homes, two visitors per day per resident are allowed, and they must also show 2G+ proof.

Additionally, an FFP2 mask must be worn for the entire duration of the visit.

Reminder: 2G+ means that the person must prove that they are fully vaccinated against Covid or have recently recovered from the disease. In addition to that, they must provide a negative test result.

Useful vocabulary

Gültigkeit – validity

Handel und körpernahe Dienstleistungen – commerce and “body-related” services

Zusammenkünfte – meetings

Veranstaltungen – events

Nachweis – proof, certificate

Important links

City of Vienna
Federal government

