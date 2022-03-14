Read news from:
Austria
Travel: What are Austria’s current entry and Covid rules?

As spring arrives and the country has relaxed its Covid restrictions, here are the rules you need to know when travelling to Austria

Published: 14 March 2022 15:36 CET
A sign with the traditional Austrian greeting of Griaß di. Photo: Pixabay
Please note: This article is up to date as at March 14th, 2022. 

Since late February, Austria has allowed unvaccinated people to enter for tourism, as long as they have a negative Covid-19 test. 

Vaccinated and recently recovered can enter showing proof of their status. The country accepts most of the vaccines recommended by the World Health Organisation, including Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm.

READ MORE: Travel rules update: Unvaccinated people can now enter Austria

Here is what you need to keep in mind regarding Covid-19 restrictions when travelling to and inside Austria. The rules are valid for every person over 12 years of age, regardless of the reason for travels, residence status, citizenship or country of arrival.

The exceptions include people in transit and certain professionals. Last week, Austria also updated its travel rules to allow for people who enter the country due to military conflict to be exempt from the ordinance.

The ‘3G rule’ is the norm

All people entering Austria need to present at least one of the documents:

  • Proof of complete vaccination (two doses)
  • Proof of recent recovery
  • A negative Covid test (PCR or rapid test) 

The vaccinated person needs to show proof that they took two doses of an approved vaccination or one dose of the Jansen vaccine. 

The vaccines accepted for entry into Austria are BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Covaxin, Covovax, Johnson & Johnson (single dose), Moderna, Nuvaxovid (Novavax), Sinovac, and Sinopharm. 

However, only BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson (two doses), Moderna and Nuvaxovid (Novavax) are accepted inside of the country for those who want to enter 2G (vaccinated or recovered) establishments. 

This makes things a bit more complicated. It basically means that a person who has one dose of the Jansen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, for example, is allowed to enter the country without showing a test result, travel registration or going into quarantine.

However, this person is not considered fully vaccinated inside Austria and cannot enter 2G places – mainly gastronomy and clubs in Vienna.

The validity of the vaccination is also different for those entering the country or inside the country. To enter the country, the last dose cannot be older than 270 days. Inside Austria, the second dose cannot be older than 180 days (or 210 for people younger than 18 years). 

After that, the country requires a booster, or third-dose vaccination, to enter 2G places.

If you fall into the “recovered” status, a medical certificate that includes the recovery date is necessary. You can find the official form (in English) here.

For people coming into the country using only a negative test result, PCRs are valid for 72 hours while rapid antigen tests for 24 hours.

What if I don’t have 3G proof?

People who cannot prove that they have either been fully vaccinated, recently recovered, or tested negative can also enter the country as long as they fill out an online travel form and go into a ten-day quarantine. The quarantine can be ended earlier with a negative test result.

What happens after arrive in Austria?

Once you enter Austria, it is essential to keep in mind the current rules and restrictions regarding the pandemic. While in most of the country, the G-rules have fallen, meaning people can enter typical daily establishments without showing proof of vaccination, recovery, or negative test, that is not the case in Vienna.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s current Covid rules?

Vienna rules

Austria’s capital city has kept the 2G rules for gastronomy, and tourists need to follow them to enter bars and restaurants. 

As shown above, even if you have entered Austria as a vaccinated person, Vienna might not accept your proof of vaccination.  

Only BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson (two doses), Moderna and Nuvaxovid (Novavax) are accepted inside of the country for those who want to enter 2G (vaccinated or recovered) establishments. 

Those are valid for 180 days after the second dose (210 for people under 180 years). 

Children up to five years old don’t need to show proof of entry. From 6 to 12 years old, they can use PCR or antigen tests to go into bars and restaurants. From 12 to 15, only a PCR is valid for entry rules. After that, they follow the same rules as adults. 

READ MORE: Record Covid case numbers: How close is Austria to a new lockdown? 

Important links

COVID-19 RULES

Record Covid case numbers: How close is Austria to a new lockdown?

With a skyrocketing number of cases since its "Freedom Day", several people have called for a reintroduction of safety measures

Published: 11 March 2022 12:28 CET
Record Covid case numbers: How close is Austria to a new lockdown?

Less than a week since Austria’s ‘Freedom Day’ saw the relaxation of most Covid measures, case numbers are skyrocketing, and experts and politicians have argued for some restrictions to come back. The Health Ministry, however, does not want to introduce new restrictions.

For the last two days, Austria has had record Covid numbers, posting 47,795 new cases on Wednesday, 9, and again 49,432 new cases on Thursday. This Friday, the federal government announced 49,323 new infections in 24 hours.

Though the numbers in hospitals and intensive care units are not as dramatic, doctors have already issued warnings about the overworked and tired staff.

READ MORE: Austria hits daily record number of Covid cases

Medical Association Vice Harald Mayer told Austria’s Krone Zeitung newspaper, “we are running out of beds, some of the staff are exhausted and unnerved or infected, quit in rows or are looking for transfers”.

The rising numbers come just about a week after Austria had its “Freedom Day”, with most restrictions being lifted in the country. This week, the country also announced that the legal requirement to have the Covid-19 vaccine would not be implemented as planned, following a report by experts that it was “not proportionate” due to the milder Omicron strain of the virus.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s new Covid rules?

Criticism of the relaxations

Since March 5th, the “G” rules were removed in most of Austria, and clubs and venues reopened not only for vaccinated and recovered but for the unvaccinated as well. The mask mandate was also removed in most areas, except for “essential” places such as supermarkets and public transport.

Vienna did not follow suit, and the capital kept the 2G rule (vaccinated or recovered) for gastronomy and an FFP2 mask mandate for all indoor areas. 

The city’s Mayor Michael Ludwig was also one of the first to criticise reopening steps, both when he announced Vienna would not adopt the federal government’s reopening plans and when the country reported record infection numbers.

On Twitter, the SPÖ politician raised his concerns and called on the Health Ministry to “seriously deal with the high number of cases”. 

Ludwig pointed out that the country has record-level infection rates, saying removing restrictive measures was a mistake, and Vienna would keep following its “consistent path”.

Reversal path and preventive measures

Several specialists and politicians have called for some of the measures to be reinstated. 

Austria’s Corona Commission has recommended implementing some “preventive measures” to halt the rising numbers. However, the commission stopped short of mentioning “reintroduction” of measures and, so far, a new lockdown has not been suggested by experts.

Medical attorney Sigrid Pilz this Friday, 11, said in the Ö1 “Morning Journal”: “I don’t understand how you can’t see a need for action in the current situation.” She also criticised the suspension of the vaccination mandate, saying the move “creates uncertainty”. 

READ MORE: Could Austria’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination return in autumn?

Sigrid Pilz advocates the introduction of a mask requirement in all indoor areas, including schools, work from home schemes where possible, and ventilation systems in public buildings.

Molecular biologist Ulrich Elling told Krone that masks were the “simplest and most effective measure for controlling infection dynamics” but had been “abandoned” by the government.  

“Masks should be compulsory”. 

Epidemiologist Eva Schernhammer warned that with such a high number of infections, the health system would very well be brought to its limits.

Health Ministry to stay on course

The Health Ministry, however, has decided not to turn on the reopening steps. 

“We must be cautious not to lose acceptance and understanding among the population. A tightening of the corona measures a few days after the extensive opening would not be possible to present to people”, he said, according to Die Presse.

The Ministry said that not only the new number of cases should be considered, but also the proportion of symptomatic patients and the burden on hospitals. 

49,323 new infections were recorded from Thursday to Friday, according to the health commission. This is above the average of the past seven days of 37,628.

27 more deaths related to the coronavirus in 24 hours have been reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have already been 15,163 deaths.

A total of 2,751 infected people were treated in the hospitals on Thursday. In addition, 176 patients were in intensive care units.

SHOW COMMENTS