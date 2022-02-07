Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

In case you missed it: Updates to Covid rules over the weekend

Austria’s vaccine mandate came into effect on Saturday after it was passed the previous day, though no fines will be issued as the first month is an ‘information phase’. There are a few exceptions, and some vaccines not approved by the EMA will be considered as full vaccination, but not the Sputnik jab. A special regulation will set out rules for people who have received a vaccine that’s approved abroad but not recognised in Austria, and details should be made available today or early this week.

Also from Saturday, the 10pm curfew for Austria’s restaurants and bars has been extended to midnight.

Coming changes to Austria’s Covid quarantine rules

People who have recovered from an infection with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the last three months may soon not need to quarantine after contact with an infected person in Austria.

That’s according to the Austrian Press Agency, citing a draft of updated quarantine rules from the Health Ministry. This would have a particularly big impact on workplaces like schools and kindergartens which have had widespread recent infections.

Avalanche warnings in place after deadly weekend

Nine people died in three days of more than 100 avalanches rolling across Austria as warmer temperatures followed heavy snowfall, creating particularly dangerous conditions.

On Monday, a level 4 avalanche warning (on a five-point scale, meaning severe danger) is in place in Tyrol after up to a further 40 cm of snow fell overnight. You can check the latest warnings in your area here.

Austria wins fourth medal in Winter Olympics

It came from Matthias Mayer, who won a bronze in the Alpine Skiing Men’s Downhill, making a total of two bronze and two silver medals for Austria so far.