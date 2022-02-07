Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

<p><strong>In case you missed it: Updates to Covid rules over the weekend</strong></p><p>Austria's vaccine mandate came into effect on Saturday after it was passed the previous day, though no fines will be issued as the first month is an 'information phase'. There are a few exceptions, and some vaccines not approved by the EMA will be considered as full vaccination, but not the Sputnik jab. A special regulation will set out rules for people who have received a vaccine that's approved abroad but not recognised in Austria, and details should be made available today or early this week. </p><p>Also from Saturday, the 10pm curfew for Austria's restaurants and bars has been extended to midnight.</p><p><strong>Coming changes to Austria's Covid quarantine rules</strong></p><p>People who have recovered from an infection with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the last three months may soon not need to quarantine after contact with an infected person in Austria.</p><p>That's according to the Austrian Press Agency, citing a draft of updated quarantine rules from the Health Ministry. This would have a particularly big impact on workplaces like schools and kindergartens which have had widespread recent infections.</p><p><strong>Avalanche warnings in place after deadly weekend</strong></p><p>Nine people died in three days of <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20220206/eight-killed-in-austrian-avalanches-in-deadly-weekend-as-danger-remains/">more than 100 avalanches rolling across Austria</a> as warmer temperatures followed heavy snowfall, creating particularly dangerous conditions.</p><p>On Monday, a level 4 avalanche warning (on a five-point scale, meaning severe danger) is in place in Tyrol after up to a further 40 cm of snow fell overnight. You can check the <a href="https://lawinen.report/bulletin/latest">latest warnings in your area here</a>.</p><p><strong>Austria wins fourth medal in Winter Olympics</strong></p><p>It came from Matthias Mayer, who won a bronze in the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill, making a total of two bronze and two silver medals for Austria so far.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div>
