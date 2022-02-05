Eight killed in Austrian avalanches in deadly weekend as danger remains

Snow-covered mountain in Austria.
After a deadly weekend in Tyrol, experts say the risk of avalanches remains considerable. Photo by Datingscout on Unsplash
One person was killed and four others injured in an avalanche in western Austria on Saturday, a day after two other avalanches killed seven people in the same part of the country.

The person killed in Saturday’s avalanche in Schmirn, in the state of Tyrol, was a 58-year-old local man, Austrian broadcaster Orf reported.

Earlier in the day, the bodies of two Austrian skiers in their 60s had been found by emergency services in the same state after another incident.

And on Friday, four Swedish skiers and their Austria tour guide – all in their 40s – were killed when a 400-metre-wide avalanche, near the town of Spiss on the Swiss border, buried them, Austrian broadcaster Orf said.

A sixth member of their group was only partially buried by the snow and was able to phone for help. He was taken to hospital with injuries.

There have been more than 100 avalanches in the region in the last few days, according to the region’s avalanche warning service (Lavinenwarndienst) as warmer temperatures followed heavy snowfall, creating particularly dangerous conditions. 

The service, which closely examines avalanche cones (the mass deposited where an avalanche has fallen) and where they break off, said that there was still “considerable avalanche danger” on Sunday, with further snow forecast for Monday.

The risk level for the region – in orange in the above map from the service – stood at three on a five-point scale on Sunday.

Artificially triggered avalanches and stability tests on the structure of the snow cover confirmed the delicate avalanche situation in the region.

Fresh snow and snowdrifts had fallen on weak old snow, making the structure particularly unfavourable, the service explained, adding that weak layers in old snow can be difficult to recognise.

Booming noises and cracks when stepping on a snowpack are clear signs of a weak structure.

Anyone who skis off the secured pistes needs to be an expert at avalanche assessment, Rudi Mair, head of the avalanche warning service, told Orf.

 

