What changes to Austria’s Covid-19 rules could be announced on Thursday?

Gecko is a commission of experts that was established to advise the Federal Government on how to manage the Covid-19 situation in Austria.

As the pace of new infections continues to increase due to the new Omicron variant, it is expected that the government will announce some changes to the current restrictions.

However, another national lockdown is not likely to be one of them.

What is on the agenda?

Omicron will be the main topic of discussion at today’s meeting – especially how to protect Austria’s crucial infrastructure amid rising infection and K1 (close contact) numbers.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Social Affairs revealed the number of new infections had increased by 77 percent on the previous day (9,761 cases were reported in 24 hours). The majority of cases were reported in Vienna, followed by Salzburg and Tyrol.

READ MORE: Fake vaccine passes: Austria carries out nationwide house raids

The Covid forecast consortium didn’t expect the number of new cases to reach 10,000 in one day until next week, and the group has since forecast a high of 17,000 new cases in the next 24 hours in a worst case scenario.

A previous record of 15,809 new infections was announced on November 19th, 2021.

Additionally, the consortium predicts the seven-day incidence in Tyrol could rise above 3,000 by next Wednesday January 12th.

What could happen at the meeting?

It is expected that General Director for Public Security Katharina Reich and Major General Rudolf Striedinger will present suggestions to the Federal Government based on forecasts of the number of new infections in the coming weeks.

As a result, it is possible that the quarantine rules for contact persons of a positive case could be shortened to avoid a shortage of workers across the country. The Chamber of Commerce has also called for a reduction in the quarantine time for close contacts of positive cases.

READ ALSO: UK government relaxes Covid testing rules for arrivals from Europe

A statement by Gecko said: “It must be avoided that personnel in vital areas, such as the health, food or energy supply, are withdrawn due to high infection and K1 numbers.”

Yesterday on Twitter, Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens) advised people to work from home if possible and to wear an FFP2 mask even when outside.

Mückstein said: “We have to slow down Omicron and keep the country going.”

Denn: Wir erwarten einen großen Anstieg der Infektionszahlen. Sehr viele Menschen können gleichzeitig krank werden und ausfallen. Das gefährdet die kritische Infrastruktur. Auch diese müssen wir schützen.

Wir müssen Omikron abbremsen und das Land am Laufen halten. (2/5) — Wolfgang Mueckstein (@WolfgangMueckst) January 5, 2022

Additionally, ORF reports that medical representatives from Austria’s nine federal states are calling for those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to be classed as a K2 contact person, which means quarantine would end after five days without symptoms.

The reason for this recommendation is that people who have received the booster are less likely to experience serious illness if they become infected with Omicron.

READ MORE: Where to find the latest Covid-19 information for your region of Austria

Experts are worried that if the quarantine rules are not relaxed then Austria will face another national lockdown due to staff shortages and vital infrastructure being placed at risk.

It has already been reported by Kronen Zeitung that 50 staff members at Wien Energie will isolate themselves in their workplace for four weeks from January 7th. This is to ensure the city’s power supply will remain running in the coming weeks.

The Local will bring further updates from today’s meeting between the Federal Government and Gecko when they become available.