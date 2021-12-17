Vienna and Burgenland no longer classed as ‘very high risk’ for Covid

Vienna and Burgenland are now considered orange or “high risk” after several weeks of all nine regions being classed as red or “very high risk”.

Despite the positive change, the Corona Commission warned that the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant would likely lead to a new wave of infections bringing “significant economic and social harm”.

According to AGES, the seven-day incidence rate (new cases reported per 100,000 inhabitants) has fallen to 157 in Burgenland and 214 in Vienna, below the nationwide average of 276.

The commission calculates its risk figures on a number of factors, including the incidence rate but also hospital occupancy, traceability of infection chains and the test positivity rate in the region. It gives each region a risk level number, and a score above 100 automatically means a classification of red or “very high risk”. Across Austria, the commission’s risk levels currently range from 69 in Burgenland to 400 in Vorarlberg.

The traffic light risk classification has four levels: green (very low risk), yellow-green (low risk), yellow (medium risk), orange (high risk) and red (very high risk). These levels do not directly trigger new sets of restrictions, but they are taken into account by regional and national leaders when deciding on Covid measures.

Burgenland came out of lockdown entirely on December 12th, while Vienna re-opened retail and events on that day but will not re-open gastronomy (restaurants and cafes) or hotels until December 20th.