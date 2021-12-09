Region by region: What’s open and what’s still closed in Austria after lockdown?

Note that across the whole country, lockdown still remains in place for people aged over 12 without proof of 2G (full vaccination or recovery from Covid, though teenagers in compulsory schooling can use a negative test instead of 2G). This means leaving the home is only possible for essential reasons including exercise, buying food or essential supplies, or going to work.

National rules

The following rules apply nationwide:

For markets with no food sold for consumption, the 2G rule and FFP2 mask requirements apply. For markets where food is sold for consumption and services may be on offer as well as goods (this includes Christmas markets) there is a limit of 300 people, and a 2G rule and FFP2 mask requirement. Working from home is recommended if possible. At the workplace, a 3G rule (proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test) and an FFP2 mask requirement are in place.

Regions are not able to remove any of these national rules, but if they choose to they can decide to impose stricter measures. Here’s an overview of what the regions have said so far.

Burgenland

National rules apply.

Carinthia

It is not yet known if Carinthia will keep regional restrictions beyond the national ones. We should find out more on Thursday afternoon.

Lower Austria

Gastronomy (restaurants and cafes) is set to re-open on December 17th.

Hotels are set to re-open for tourism on December 17th.

Salzburg

Gastronomy (restaurants and cafes) is set to re-open on December 17th.

Hotels are set to re-open for tourism on December 17th.

Styria

Gastronomy (restaurants and cafes) is set to re-open on December 17th.

Hotels are set to re-open for tourism on December 17th.

Tyrol

National rules apply.

Upper Austria

Upper Austria remains in full lockdown for the full population, regardless of vaccination status, until at least December 17th.

Vienna

Hotels are set to re-open for tourism on December 20th.

Gastronomy (restaurants and cafes) is set to re-open on December 20th.

Vorarlberg

National rules apply.