Upper Austria to introduce lockdown for the unvaccinated from Monday

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria

11 November 2021
15:55 CET

Updated
11 November 2021
17:07 CET
Covid-19

From Monday, the region of Upper Austria will bring in a lockdown for unvaccinated people only, the region has announced. The move comes amid a rapid spread of Covid-19 in the region, putting hospitals under severe strain.

“The situation is dramatic,” regional governor Thomas Stelzer told media on Thursday afternoon.

He said the lockdown would be effective from Monday, November 15th, as long as the federal government confirms this can go ahead from a legal standpoint.

This would mean the region will move into level five of Austria’s five-stage national Covid restrictions plan.

The seven-day incidence rate in Upper Austria was at 1,193 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week by Thursday, putting it well above the national average of 761.

We can expect further details on the specifics of the new restrictions — which according to Austrian media reports may also include a more widespread FFP2 mask mandate and new rules to events — on Friday.

More to follow; please refresh your browser manually to see the latest version.

