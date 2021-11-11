Upper Austria to introduce lockdown for the unvaccinated from Monday

“The situation is dramatic,” regional governor Thomas Stelzer told media on Thursday afternoon.

He said the lockdown would be effective from Monday, November 15th, as long as the federal government confirms this can go ahead from a legal standpoint.

This would mean the region will move into level five of Austria’s five-stage national Covid restrictions plan.

The seven-day incidence rate in Upper Austria was at 1,193 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week by Thursday, putting it well above the national average of 761.

We can expect further details on the specifics of the new restrictions — which according to Austrian media reports may also include a more widespread FFP2 mask mandate and new rules to events — on Friday.

