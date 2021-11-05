How will Austria’s Covid rules change on November 8th?

What are the new rules?

Proof of 2G (full vaccination or recovery) will be required in several areas:

Gastronomy (ie. restaurants, cafes, bars, whether indoor or outdoor)

Hotels

Services requiring close physical contact like hairdressers and beauty salons

Cinemas and theatres

Events for over 25 people, whether seated or standing

This means that unvaccinated people will not be able to enter these areas. There will be a four-week transition period for the introduction of this 2G rule, during which a negative PCR test in combination with proof of a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine will be sufficient.

For workplaces, where a 3G rule was recently introduced, PCR tests will still be valid for entry.

FFP2 masks will be required in several places:

Cultural venues like libraries and museums

Cable cars

All retail venues

Public transport, and for customers in supermarkets and pharmacies (this is already the case)

In these venues, proof of 2G or 3G is not required.

The validity of Austria’s Green Pass, the app used to show proof of vaccination, is also changing. People will only be considered fully vaccinated for nine months after their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The aim of this is to encourage take-up of the third dose, which is available to everyone from six months after their second dose.

And all exit checks — requirements to show proof of 3G in order to leave certain high-incidence municipalities — are being removed.

These changes are effective from Monday, November 8th.

Why the change?

“The situation in Austria is serious, as in a number of other European countries. The dynamism is extraordinary and occupancy rates in the intensive care beds are increasing significantly faster than expected,” said Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

Both the rate of new Covid-19 cases (incidence rate) and the number of Covid patients requiring intensive care have risen sharply over the past week. On Friday, the Health Ministry reported 9,388 new cases in the previous 24 hours, not far off the all-time high and up from 5,861 last Friday — a 60 percent rise week-on-week.

This is combined with a low rate of vaccine take-up, meaning more people are at high risk of catching, spreading, and falling seriously ill with the virus.

The newly tightened measures are aimed at reducing the spread of the virus, ensuring that the healthcare sector can cope, and encouraging vaccination to increase protection long-term.

“In a car you put on your seatbelt [to protect yourself]. Vaccination is the seatbelt in the pandemic,” was how Schallenberg put it in the Friday evening press conference announcing the measures.

Several regions had already chosen to tighten their rules beyond the national measures, most notably Vienna which had already announced a 2G rule from November 8th before Friday’s meeting between the government and regions.

One of the criticisms of Austria’s response has been that the frequent changes and regional variation in restrictions are confusing to follow, so the latest regulation creates standardisation across the nine regions.

How does this fit in with the five-step plan?

It’s only a week since Austria last updated its staggered plan for Covid restrictions, introducing two extra stages to create a five-step plan.

Each stage was linked to a different level of ICU capacity being reached. This time last week, Austria was still in the first stage out of five, with around ten percent of intensive care beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.

But last week it became clear that Austria would be entering the next stage as the number of Covid patients in ICUs approached 300, and this week the number climbed even more rapidly.

The changes mean that the country is entering level 4, which was only added to the plan last week.

The next and final stage, level 5, would be a lockdown for unvaccinated people, who would only be permitted to leave their homes in certain circumstances. Under current rules, this last level is set to be introduced if the ICU occupancy rate exceeds 600 ICU beds (or 30 per cent occupancy).