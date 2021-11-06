What do Austria’s new Covid entry rules mean for kids?

Covid-19

A vaccine centre at a school in Vienna.
A vaccine centre at a school in Vienna. Photo: ALEX HALADA / AFP
Starting on Monday, Austria will introduce 2G rules for entering restaurants, cinemas and other public venues, meaning unvaccinated people won't be allowed to enter. But what do the rules mean for children?

Austria’s strict new rules, which come after the country has seen a sharp rise in Covid cases in recent days, only apply to people who have had the opportunity to get a vaccine, according to Der Standard newspaper.

Currently vaccines are recommended for everyone aged 12 and over. This means that teenagers aged 12 and up will also have to adhere to the 2G rules.

Children younger than that age will still be able to enter venues without showing proof of vaccination, recovery or testing.

The new rules also do not affect Austria’s schools.

Schools already have their own “separate control loop”, as the Ministry of Education describes it, which entails extensive PCR testing. These rules will be continued.

READ MORE: How will Austria’s Covid rules change on November 8th?

