Austria to roll out Covid booster shots from Tuesday

A third Covid vaccination – known as a ‘booster shot’ – will be available to everyone in Vienna from November 2nd.

So far, Vienna has administered 50,000 booster vaccinations to people in risk groups, but the vaccinations will now be open to all.

“Starting tomorrow, everyone in Vienna can pick up the third vaccination after six months,” mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) said on Monday.

“Everyone is called upon to pick up the third jab, only then can we safely get through the pandemic.”

Everyone aged 12 and over is encouraged to get a third jab.

Medical Association president Thomas Szekeres, said all practicing doctors would administer the vaccinations, but said the boosters were particularly important for older people, those with previous illnesses or weakened immune systems.

Those who have had the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccination are encouraged to get a booster with an MRNA vaccine at least 28 days after their shot.

Everyone in Vienna will be contacted via post with information on how to get their booster shot.

