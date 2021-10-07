<p class="p1">Just under 80,000 people have received a booster shot against Covid in Austria, despite there being no official plan to roll out the third jabs.</p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.derstandard.at/story/2000130211199/bisher-79-000-corona-drittimpfungen-in-oesterreich">Austrian newspaper Der Standard reports</a> that the government is yet to roll out its official booster program, meaning those who have got their third jab have received it on an unofficial basis.</p><p>Up until this point, it is only those who have serious health issues or are of advanced age who have received the jab.</p><p class="p1"><strong>How do I get my Covid booster shot in Austria?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Austria is planning to roll out a third Covid booster shot “in due course”, with indications that they are likely to start in aged care facilities in October.</p><p class="p1">At this stage, the final touches are still being added to Austria’s plan for rolling out booster shots.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Therefore, there is currently no official way in which a person can sign up for a third dose of the vaccine.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein recently indicated that those who are deemed to be in risk categories will be notified by letter and will then be able to make a booking to get a booster shot.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you have not yet received a letter but believe you are in a high-risk category and should have a booster shot, please contact your GP to discuss your situation and find out how you can be vaccinated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Which states have been rolling out booster shots?</strong></p><p class="p1">With the states playing the key role in administering booster shots, it is perhaps no surprised that the number of shots administered differs from state to state.</p><p class="p1">According to information published in Austrian newspaper Der Standard, the most were administered in Lower Austria (17,500), followed by 16,000 in Vienna.</p><p class="p1">In total, 12,000 were administered in Styria, 10,200 in Upper Austria and 7,900 in Tyrol.</p><p class="p1">Vorarlberg has administered the lowest number of booster shots, having administered around 2,300 so far.</p><p class="p1">Vienna authorities have indicated that booster shots should be made available for the most vulnerable and should be given at least six months after the previous shot.</p><p class="p1"><strong>Vienna planning Johnson and Johnson booster</strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">People vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can register for a booster jab <a href="https://impfservice.wien/corona/"><span class="s2">in Vienna</span></a> from Thursday, September 30th. </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The Austrian National Vaccination Board has now updated its recommendation to include a second dose of vaccine for those who were given the Johnson & Johnson jab.</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Unlike the other vaccines which have been administered in Austria - namely Biontech/Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca - the Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not require two shots. </span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20210805/austria-planning-covid-booster-shots-for-autumn/"><b>UPDATE: Austria to roll out Covid booster shots in autumn</b></a></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">However, Austrian authorities recommend taking another manufacturer rather than Johnson and Johnson as the second jab, for instance Biontech/Pfizer or Moderna. </span></p>
